Cabanas Tiny House / Duda Porto Arquitetura

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Architects: Duda Porto Arquitetura

Area: 40 m²

Year: 2016

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this project was to create a simple architecture, with its shape resembling a typical house, thus conveying a family atmosphere. On the other hand, it's design features innovation, sophistication, integration with nature, and sustainability combined with technology.

We invested in simple lines for this project because we believe that this simplicity is what brings sophistication to the house. Also, like the entire Grou brand, this architecture is easy to assemble and can be taken to any area of the country, easily adapting to local conditions, fitting into any environment, yet always harmoniously arranging the space. It is a prototype for real estate development suitable for homes, hotels, and guesthouses. It is a sustainable modular dwelling that can be combined and extended according to the client's wishes and needs. For the exhibition, everything was assembled in 15 days. For residential projects, the house is finished in just two months.

The goal is to manufacture a product with a unique design combined with the practicality of prefabrication, therefore the production is carefully planned and its execution very detailed. It has proven durability and was designed to support all new technology and sustainable infrastructure.

You can find sustainability in this project from the finishings to even greater solutions such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels, and photovoltaics. Also, we performed a dry construction, which does not generate residue and has zero waste. So, we propose the use of wood from reforested areas as finishes for the interior floor, walls, and ceiling. Furthermore, we are relying on glass panes for greater natural light, reducing energy consumption.

The construction of Grou products is done module by module, with special attention to detail. Besides meeting mobility logistics standards (it can be transported anywhere), it also complies with the concept of the house in every sense. They can be used separately or combined allowing expansion in length or height. The module is entirely factory produced and assembled on-site with minimal impact on the environment.

This product allows an infinite number of combinations and solutions. The house can grow according to the family's needs through the placement of new modules, without damaging the structure. It also allows real estate solutions such as residential complexes, offices, etc. The project consists of a main module of 7.95m by 4.30m and a bathroom of 5.10m² attached to it, adding up to a building of 39.30m². The outside area includes a treehouse, a pet house, and a vegetable garden. The house is built with steel frame and thermal acoustic cladding, OSB wood, hydrophobic blanket, and finally, the concrete panels.

For the main module, we are proposing a loft, consisting of a well-lit room with glass panels and windows on the sides, and attached to it, a bathroom covered with a pergola roof, a green wall behind the countertop and glass on the sides, a lighter architecture to avoid competing with the design of the loft. Additionally, the house is located in a garden, completely integrated with the outside, which led us to propose a vegetable garden. In the outside area, there is a deck lounge and a "double face" fireplace, meaning that it serves both the deck and the inside of the house. The interior decoration has items such as the Shell armchair and Conina coffee table (LZ Studio) and pieces from the Arnaldo Danemberg antique store, such as benches, a side table, and a trunk. Outside, everything is from LZ Studio (armchairs, the Ana sofa, and the Lumnia table), who is also responsible for decorating the treehouse.

For this project, we are also using the Waterbox wall-mounted cisterns, which are slim vertical tanks for water storage in small spaces, to provide a clean water supply, either reclaimed or rainwater in urban areas. Each cistern holds up to 100 liters of water, however, the Waterbox units are also modular (you can connect them), making it flexible according to your needs and room capacity. A fun fact is that all three houses have the same shape, just different sizes.