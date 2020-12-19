Schots 1 + 2 Residential Complex / Studio Woodroffe Papa

+ 26

Clients: Amstelland Ontwikkeling, Bouwbedrijf Moes BV, Nijestee Vastgoed, Amvest Vastgoed

Executive Architects: DAAD Architecten BV

City: Groningen

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to assist the municipality of Groningen to develop a masterplan to regenerate and revitalise the CiBoGa Terrein, a 14ha industrial, polluted site on the edge of Groningen’s city centre. The project has since become a Dutch national pilot scheme for sustainable urban renewal. The site, situated on the old ramparts of the city and historically a place of transition and movement, called for a design approach with public and communal spaces that could deliver both urban character and suburban qualities. We identified the role of the site in the city’s ecological structure and led research into new forms of housing typologies and energy use.

The masterplan is based on five organising principles: (1) to cap the polluted ground with underground parking (2) to convert existing industrial buildings for new public uses (3) to create a mix of live/work residential units (4) to support the residential accommodation with shops and collective functions (5) to create a strong, clear identity for the landscape and public spaces. Industrial buildings on the site is restored and rented out for cultural activities and the new residential accommodation is concentrated in 13 ‘schotsen’ - compact residential blocks with collective internal courtyards.

Residents are encouraged to walk, cycle and to use public transport. One underground parking space is provided for every two new dwellings. The first phase of the masterplan, Schots 1 + 2, is a mixed-use scheme that delivers a wide range of affordable housing units for rent and for sale.

The two urban blocks are 'opened up' to form a sequence of inter-connected collective 'parochial' spaces that range from courtyards and roof terraces to belvederes, courtyards, and private gardens. The multi-layering of activities and landscape offers an alternative to the interiorised and hermetic world of the traditional urban block. To create a vibrant neigbbourhood centre with amenities and civic plazas, retail and commercial space are introduced into the project, seamlessly tucked underneath a stepped ground surface.

Above the retail space, housing with their own private front doors is accessed by a multi-leveled collective courtyard space that makes a seamless transition from the street to the upper levels. Since its completion, the project has been widely published as a key project in the field of residen¬tial development, and was it shortlisted for the Mies van der Rohe Awards in 2003.