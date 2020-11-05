Submit a Project Advertise
Attic Next to Parque del Oeste / Carolina González Vives - Hidra Design

Attic Next to Parque del Oeste / Carolina González Vives - Hidra Design

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Madrid, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Carolina Gonzalez Vives
  • Design Team:Monica Ruiz Rituerto, Matteo Stambuk, David Rodrigo
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This duplex apartment, included in a full renovation of a building from the 50s, is completely cleared to give rise to a continuous and fluid space, which connects all the rooms.

Plan
Plan
It is a house without partitions. A single central piece of furniture, translucent and with a broken geometry, groups all the facilities and storage in the home. Like a backbone, it crosses the space longitudinally and qualifies it with its different services: air conditioning, light, kitchen and bathroom facilities, cabinets, etc.

This satin-finished methacrylate and iron construction, along with the staircase leading to the rooftop, are the only new additions, entering an existing game board to bring new meanings: old doors with textured molding and glass, windows with stained glass, coexist with the concrete beams that we have uncovered and the raw steel profiles, building a more hybrid and complex image, the result of many influences that add up over time.

The color is introduced as a code that organizes, marking different ones: the widest areas are covered in white to become exhibition support for the owner's photography collection. Masses of dark color mark areas of private use.

Detail
Detail

The north façade is completely open, like a wide single window that, when opened, turns the house into a semi-exterior canopy. The lightness of the steel staircase also acts as skylight through which a warm sun from the south colours this white bay window. On the upper floor, the large roof terrace with views over the city, the previous coverage coexists with a new large-format wooden carpet that unifies and provides quality.

© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo

