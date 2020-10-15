10 ArchDaily Interviews Reflecting on the Future of Architecture

In order to inspire our audience, generate critical debates, and develop ideas, ArchDaily has been continuously questioning architects about the future of architecture. To define emerging trends that will shape the upcoming cities, examining “What will be the future of architecture?” became an essential inquiry. More relevant during these ever-changing moments, discover 10 interviews from ArchDaily’s archived YouTube playlists that will highlight diverse visions from 10 different pioneers of the architecture field.

Space Popular: "Virtual space does not replace the physical, it adds a new layer on top"

Space Popular founders and directors Lara Lesmes and Fredrik Hellberg speak with ArchDaily’s Niall Patrick Walsh on the practice’s story, and how they create spaces, objects, and events in both physical and virtual space.

Liam Young: “I Tell Stories About How Technology is Changing and Shaping Space”

“Speculative Architect” Liam Young speaks with ArchDaily’s Niall Patrick Walsh on how artificial intelligence may change the relationship between digital and virtual space, and why architects should be involved in its future.

Kåre Poulsgaard, Head of Innovation at 3XN/GXN on AI in Architecture

Watch the interview with 3XN/GXN Head of Innovation Kåre Poulsgaard to learn more about Artificial Intelligence in Architecture, Behavior Design, and the Future Role of the Architect.

Michael Bentley on an Extraterrestrial Architecture with a Human Centric Design Approach

During the Architecture for the Future Conference 2019, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Michael Bentley, Co-founder and Design Director of AI SpaceFactory, speaks about the challenges and new opportunities that appear when designing new habitats outside of our planet: the new materials and typologies discovered during the exploration of 3D printing in Mars, and the relevance of having a human-centric design approach when designing extraterrestrial architecture.

Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

ArchDaily talks with architecture historian, theorist, and curator Beatriz Colomina, professor at Princeton University, about gender and collaborative work on architecture and the relation between modernism and disease.

Helen Taylor on The Alternate Future of the Cities: Dig Deep

During the Architecture for the Future Conference 2019, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Helen Taylor —Associate Architect at Woods Bagot—speaks about her take on the future of architecture and cities, through the perspective of underground architecture on their most recent project, The Londoner, a high-end hotel with a big amount of different usage and functions, where the only way to fit them all was by digging the deepest habitable basement in the world.

David Basulto and Varvara Melnikova on Internet and Education

ArchDaily's David Basulto talks with Varvara, chief executive officer of the Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design on the importance of the internet in the architecture world and Strelka’s influence on Russia and beyond.

In conversation with Anastasia Elrouss: Architect, Activist, and Founder of Warch(ée) NGO

Anastasia Elrouss, founder of Warch(ée) NGO speaks with ArchDaily’s Christele Harrouk and Hana Abdel about her beginnings, her works, and efforts to promote female inclusion in the architecture and construction field.

Stefano Boeri on His Methodology and How Success is Sometimes a Problem

ArchDaily speaks with Stefano Boeri about how different every Vertical Forest is, what kind of problems the success can lead to, and how the working process in architecture is divided into design and research.

AD Interviews: Amale Andraos

ArchDaily chats with Amale Andraos, dean of Columbia University's GSAPP.