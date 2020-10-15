Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Hñähñu Multimedia Center / Aldana + Sánchez

Hñähñu Multimedia Center / Aldana + Sánchez

Save this project
Hñähñu Multimedia Center / Aldana + Sánchez

© Marcos Betanzos© Marcos Betanzos© Marcos Betanzos© Marcos Betanzos+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Cultural Center
Ocotza, Mexico
  • Architects: Aldana + Sánchez - Ingenieros Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Betanzos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Interceramic, Moctezuma
  • Lead Architects:Miguel Aldana, Patricia Sánchez, Thania Palma
  • Design Team:Diana Díaz, Andrea Molina, Alberto Landero
  • Clients:Exatech
  • Engineering:Juan Aras, Claudi Jean Baptiste, Alberto Hernández.
  • Collaborators:Sandra León, Jessica León, Edgar Álvarez.
  • City:Ocotza
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Text description provided by the architects. The Hñähñu Multimedia Center project consists of creating a multipurpose room to provide technological services using the upper floor of a rural house. The architecture seeks to create a public place to gather people of different ages around its media activities: cyber café, gaming, and cell phone services; the program also includes an apartment with independent access, the ground floor housing was wrapped with a lattice as a base for the building.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

This work is located in the Ex Hacienda Ocotzá neighborhood in the community called Julian Villagran, Ixmiquilpan municipality, Hidalgo State. This rural settlement in the Mezquital Valley has an indigenous Hñähñu population (Otomí) and has less than a thousand inhabitants, most of them migrants in the United States. The concept is a terraced gazebo with curtain walls to take advantage of the views and the climate of the valley, the architecture is domed with semi-circular arches in memory of the colonial remains.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Experimental construction systems were developed for Catalan vaults, brick walls, and lattices armed with concrete nodes; hybrid construction mixes artisan masonry with a metal structure to integrate cultural themes into the productive life of the inhabitants, this modest destination seeks to put the laggard community on the map to rescue the old hacienda that has not yet been registered.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ocotza, Hgo., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aldana + Sánchez - Ingenieros Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCultural CenterMexico
Cite: "Hñähñu Multimedia Center / Aldana + Sánchez" [Centro Multimedia Hñähñu / Aldana + Sánchez – Ingenieros Arquitectos] 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949503/hnahnu-multimedia-center-aldana-plus-sanchez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream