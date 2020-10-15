Hñähñu Multimedia Center / Aldana + Sánchez

+ 35

Lead Architects: Miguel Aldana, Patricia Sánchez, Thania Palma

Design Team: Diana Díaz, Andrea Molina, Alberto Landero

Clients: Exatech

Engineering: Juan Aras, Claudi Jean Baptiste, Alberto Hernández.

Collaborators: Sandra León, Jessica León, Edgar Álvarez.

City: Ocotza

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Hñähñu Multimedia Center project consists of creating a multipurpose room to provide technological services using the upper floor of a rural house. The architecture seeks to create a public place to gather people of different ages around its media activities: cyber café, gaming, and cell phone services; the program also includes an apartment with independent access, the ground floor housing was wrapped with a lattice as a base for the building.

This work is located in the Ex Hacienda Ocotzá neighborhood in the community called Julian Villagran, Ixmiquilpan municipality, Hidalgo State. This rural settlement in the Mezquital Valley has an indigenous Hñähñu population (Otomí) and has less than a thousand inhabitants, most of them migrants in the United States. The concept is a terraced gazebo with curtain walls to take advantage of the views and the climate of the valley, the architecture is domed with semi-circular arches in memory of the colonial remains.

Experimental construction systems were developed for Catalan vaults, brick walls, and lattices armed with concrete nodes; hybrid construction mixes artisan masonry with a metal structure to integrate cultural themes into the productive life of the inhabitants, this modest destination seeks to put the laggard community on the map to rescue the old hacienda that has not yet been registered.