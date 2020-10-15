Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. Izuminomori Kindergarten / Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Izuminomori Kindergarten / Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Save this project
Izuminomori Kindergarten / Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associatesCourtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associatesCourtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associatesCourtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Sendai, Japan
  • Architect Team:Koji Suzuki, Daisuke Suzuki, Keita Nishinomiya, Akiho Chonan
  • Structural Engineer:Rhythm Design Inc.
  • Constructor:NIHON KENSETSU
  • City:Sendai
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Text description provided by the architects. Izuminomori Kindergarten is surrounded by mountain in Izumi wards, so that the children can experience nature through a season. This project is rebuilding existing building that built in 1985 for adapting a new regulation that required changing the operational form and more rooms.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

We planned divided two buildings and each constructed in different term, it allows continuing the kindergarten during the construction term without provisional kindergarten building. At first south building while using the existing building. After finished the south part, operation was moved to new south part. Subsequently existing old building was deconstructed and starting construction of north part.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

The class rooms are basically arranged linearly in the east-west direction. Play area between class rooms and outside playground is intimately connected to both through by the wood deck and under the eaves. This stimulate children to have an interest in outside and nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

The slope is utilized original topography becomes a part of the playground, was not used before, therefore fostering children do various play and learning. Positively using original topography is reflected philosophy of Izuminomori kindergarten “contacting with nature during childhood grows curiosity and strengthen body”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Save this picture!
Sections A and B
Sections A and B
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Roof is gently changing along with the longer direction of building. That is reflecting the scale of the mountain topography for harmonizing with surrounding environment. Scale of nature impress people, therefore this building is intended to be part of mountain. Distinctive roof shape is reflected in internal space that creating a sense of rhythm in classrooms.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Courtesy of Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Izumi-ku, Sendai-shi, Miygaki-ken, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
Cite: "Izuminomori Kindergarten / Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates" 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949447/izuminomori-kindergarten-hiroto-suzuki-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream