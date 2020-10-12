Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Hammerbakken House / SpaceGroup

Hammerbakken House / SpaceGroup

Save this project
Hammerbakken House / SpaceGroup

© Jeroen Musch© Jeroen Musch© Jeroen Musch© Jeroen Musch+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Oslo, Norway
  • Architects: SpaceGroup
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jeroen Musch
  • Design Team:Gro Bonesmo, Gary Bates, Frederik Krogeide, Claudia Laarman
  • Clients:Arild Wabø, Elisabeth Næss and Family
  • City:Oslo
  • Country:Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

Text description provided by the architects. Hammerbakken House is designed to meet the highly particular needs of a special child while simultaneously finding space for the entire family. Unlike any other project we have considered, the idea of ‘a machine for living’ in architecture was never more prominent where solutions were dictated by the technical requirements of the family and their daughter.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

The house was foremost conceived as a collection of individual spaces organized around an exercise pool, with an existing forest completing the ‘loop’. Each personal room is joined by a collective space for the family to meet, play, exercise, or read.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

The functional performance of the house dictated a size that exceeded the budget, placing ’quantity (maximum area for experiences) before quality’ and challenging every detail and solution. The residence is elevated promoting a close connection to nature for all the main activities of the house.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

Exposed concrete was chosen for its robust and durable qualities. Detailing was kept to a minimum. The residence is extremely open, with large common spaces oriented to capture a rich variety of views, yet offering the possibility to withdraw into individual enclosures, acknowledging everyone’s need for privacy.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SpaceGroup
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Hammerbakken House / SpaceGroup" 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949038/hammerbakken-house-spacegroup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream