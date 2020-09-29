Submit a Project Advertise
Bermonds Locke Hotel / Holloway Li

Bermonds Locke Hotel / Holloway Li

© Edmund Dabney© Edmund Dabney© Edmund Dabney© Edmund Dabney+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Holloway Li
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Edmund Dabney, Nick Worley
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ascot Signs, DGS Fabrications, Heathfield, Holliday Concrete Testing Limited, IGD – Indoor Garden Design, Polkima Moulded Composites
  • Design Team:Holloway Li
  • Clients:Locke Living
  • Structural Engineer + Mep Engineer + Fire Engineer:Hydrock
  • Architect (Base Build):CW+O’Brien Architects
  • Ff&E Procurement:Benjamin West
  • Artwork Consultant:Artiq
  • Mep Engineer:Hydrock
  • Structural Engineer:Hydrock
  • Fire Engineer:Hydrock
  • Cw+O’brien Architects:Architect (Base-Build)
  • Contractor:Beck Interiors
  • City:London
© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

Text description provided by the architects. Brought to life with repurposed materials, the studio’s innovative design will transform the 143-room hotel into a surreal, iridescent haven, inspired by California’s Joshua Tree and Mojave desert. The desert-inspired aesthetic begins with a moonlit reception bathed in a glittering mirage created by overhead mirrors, inspired by The Weather Project by Olafur Eliasson. In the tranquil pursuit of both business and pleasure, visitors can meander through open co-working spaces basking in soft light - with swing chairs, fixed concrete banquette seating, and suspended planters punctuating the space between bar and restaurant.

© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

Marking a new design direction for Locke, Holloway Li has curated a living experience carved out of recycled construction site materials that will adorn the studio rooms, bar, and restaurant, co-working spaces, gym, and yoga room. The studio harnessed the potential of upcycling to curate bespoke furniture and interiors throughout the space. Concrete testing cubes destined for landfill find new purpose at Bermonds Locke, serving as plinths for a six-metre long terrazzo table in the ground floor workspace, and shaped into a bar frontage that will serve Bermondsey’s Beer Mile’s finest beer atop its surface.

© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

Repurposed steel rebar and clay bricks form decorative ironwork and joinery elements throughout the space. Bringing the changing gradient of the desert sunset to South London, Locke's signature functional living rooms on the upper floors will be dipped in blue, beige, and grey hues and saturated vibrant reds on the lower floors. The studio has designed bespoke modular sofas handmade using sand mixed with resin lay-up to recreate the desert’s tonality. Rough-sawn timber floors welcome a patina to be marked with steps trodden.

© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

Designed to be lived in, each individual studio is equipped with a fully functional kitchen and laundry facilities, giving guests the flexibility to live in each room undisturbed for anything from one night to three months. Paying homage to nature’s wonder in both aesthetic and eco-responsibility, bespoke bed frames are woven from blackened rebar accented with linen canopies infuse old notions of the concrete jungle with a new sense of sanctuary. Capturing the psychedelic experience of Joshua Tree underpins the design narrative. An industrial process of zinc-passivation creates an iridescent rainbow finish that will be found on bar tops, wall paneling, and echoed by fluted polarising glass sliding partitions in the rooms. This metal-dipping process forms a patina over the metal, embedding the desert sky into the hotel’s DNA.

© Edmund Dabney
© Edmund Dabney

Project location

Address:Bermondsey, London, United Kingdom

Cite: "Bermonds Locke Hotel / Holloway Li" 29 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948548/bermonds-locke-hotel-holloway-li> ISSN 0719-8884

