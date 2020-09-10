AIA Announces Best New Housing Projects

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is recognizing seven new residential designs with 2020 Housing Awards. The projects are awarded across single family, production, multifamily and specialized housing. Presented by the AIA Housing and Community Development Knowledge Community, the awards emphasize the importance of good housing as a "necessity of life, a sanctuary for the human spirit, and a valuable national resource."

The AIA's Housing Awards program is now in its 20th year, and the awards recognize the best in housing design for new construction, renovations and restorations. This year’s recipients were selected by a five-member jury that evaluated projects for demonstrating design excellence, as well as whether designs are sustainable, affordable, durable, innovative, socially impactful, meeting client needs as well as addressing the natural and built contexts.

As the AIA states, each year, projects are awarded based on four different categories: one and two-family custom residences; one and two-family production homes (no recipients selected this year); multifamily housing; and specialized housing. The 2020 Housing Award recipients are:

Category 1 - One- and Two-Family Custom Residences

Category 3 - Multifamily Housing

MLK Plaza, Bronx, New York | Magnusson Architecture and Planning

XS House, Philadelphia | ISA

Category 4 - Specialized Housing

Save this picture! PPR Residence Hall. Image © Halkin/Mason Architectural Photography, LLC

PPR Residence Hall, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania | DIGSAU

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the housing awards program.