Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. WEEK Animates Famous Buildings in Series of Playful Gifs

WEEK Animates Famous Buildings in Series of Playful Gifs

Save this article
WEEK Animates Famous Buildings in Series of Playful Gifs

Created between 2016 and 2020, WEEK and Axel de Stampa have put together a series of architecture gifs, Architecture Animée or Animated Architecture, revealing a playful and fictional side of famous buildings such as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Fondation Louis Vuitton by Gehry Partners, and 1111 Lincoln Road by Herzog & de Meuron.

Victoria Tower by Wingårdh Arkitektkontor – GIF Axel de Stampa – Photo Åke Eson Lindman. Image Courtesy of Axel de Stampa, WEEKThe Grove at Grand Bay by BIG – GIF Axel de Stampa – Photo Robin Hill. Image Courtesy of Axel de Stampa, WEEKFondation Louis Vuitton by Gehry Partners – GIF Axel de Stampa – Photo Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Axel de Stampa, WEEK1111 Lincoln Road by Herzog & de Meuron – GIF Axel de Stampa – Photo Hufton Crow. Image Courtesy of Axel de Stampa, WEEK+ 9

Turning still architecture into dancing gifs, the project realized by WEEK, an architectural office founded by Axel de Stampa et Sylvain Macaux, between France and Chile, generates a poetic take, transforming the built environment into a living and dancing artwork.

A digital discovery, Animated Architecture portrays the firm’s vision in activating space, collaborating with the Guggenheim Museum for the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright in 2017.

Related Article

6 UNESCO Cultural Sites Virtually Rebuilt in Gifs

Check out WEEK’s latest gifs, including the Grove at Grand Bay by BIG, the Interlace by OMA Ole Scheeren, the Docks de Paris by Jakob+Macfarlane, the Bank of China Tower by I.M. Pei amongst others.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "WEEK Animates Famous Buildings in Series of Playful Gifs " 01 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946825/week-animates-famous-buildings-in-series-of-playful-gifs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream