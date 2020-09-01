Gensler Ranks First in the 2020 U.S. Top Architecture Firms, for the Ninth Year in a Row

Submit a Project Advertise
Comparing revenues from the previous year, Architectural Record lines up annually a list of the Top 300 U.S. Firms. Based on the 2019 data, Gensler tops again the selection, for the ninth year in a row, and Perkins and Will takes the second position. Third, fourth and fifth places were presented for Engineering Architecture firms HDR, Jacobs, and AECOM. Other companies in the top 10 include HKS and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

One World Place/ Gensler. Image Courtesy of GenslerPatreon Office / Gensler. Image © Emily HagopianArizona Center / Gensler. Image © Bill TimmermanReebok Headquarters / Gensler. Image © Garrett Rowland+ 8

The ranking, based on 2019 figures, before the pandemic global crisis, puts together Architects, Architects Engineer, Architects Planners, and Engineer Architects firms, who are established in the U.S. and chose to participate in the classification.

Gensler topping the list for the ninth consecutive year, has seen a 12% increase. On that note, the board of directors stated that these revenues “also give us the capacity to reinvest in our global platform—supporting unparalleled research, talent development, and design delivery.” On another hand, NBBJ, in the fifteenth position, had a 21% growth, the greatest percentage increase in the list from 2018 to 2019, driven from the academic and commercial sectors, as well as urban design. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates or KPF follows in the sixteenth position.

Interface Headquarters / Perkins and Will. Image © Bruce Quist
Bellevue Medical Center / HDR Architecture. Image © HDR Architecture
Find below the top 25 U.S Architecture firm of 2020, and for the full ranking, check the Top 300 U.S Firms.

  1. Gensler San Francisco
  2. Perkins and Will Chicago
  3. HDR Omaha
  4. Jacobs Dallas
  5. AECOM Los Angeles
  6. HKS Dallas
  7. HOK St. Louis
  8. Stantec Irvine, California
  9. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill New York
  10. Perkins Eastman New York
  11. IBI Group Toronto
  12. CannonDesign New York
  13. Populous Kansas City, Missouri
  14. CallisonRTKL Highlands Ranch, Colorado
  15. NBBJ Seattle
  16. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates New York
  17. Corgan Dallas
  18. DLR Group Minneapolis
  19. PGAL Houston
  20. ZGF Architects Portland, Oregon
  21. NELSON Worldwide Minneapolis
  22. Leo A Daly Omaha
  23. SmithGroup Detroit
  24. PBK Houston
  25. Gresham Smith Nashville

News via Architectural Record.

