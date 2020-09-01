Gensler Ranks First in the 2020 U.S. Top Architecture Firms, for the Ninth Year in a Row

Comparing revenues from the previous year, Architectural Record lines up annually a list of the Top 300 U.S. Firms. Based on the 2019 data, Gensler tops again the selection, for the ninth year in a row, and Perkins and Will takes the second position. Third, fourth and fifth places were presented for Engineering Architecture firms HDR, Jacobs, and AECOM. Other companies in the top 10 include HKS and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

The ranking, based on 2019 figures, before the pandemic global crisis, puts together Architects, Architects Engineer, Architects Planners, and Engineer Architects firms, who are established in the U.S. and chose to participate in the classification.

Gensler topping the list for the ninth consecutive year, has seen a 12% increase. On that note, the board of directors stated that these revenues “also give us the capacity to reinvest in our global platform—supporting unparalleled research, talent development, and design delivery.” On another hand, NBBJ, in the fifteenth position, had a 21% growth, the greatest percentage increase in the list from 2018 to 2019, driven from the academic and commercial sectors, as well as urban design. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates or KPF follows in the sixteenth position.

Interface Headquarters / Perkins and Will. Image © Bruce Quist

Bellevue Medical Center / HDR Architecture. Image © HDR Architecture

Find below the top 25 U.S Architecture firm of 2020, and for the full ranking, check the Top 300 U.S Firms.

Gensler San Francisco Perkins and Will Chicago HDR Omaha Jacobs Dallas AECOM Los Angeles HKS Dallas HOK St. Louis Stantec Irvine, California Skidmore, Owings & Merrill New York Perkins Eastman New York IBI Group Toronto CannonDesign New York Populous Kansas City, Missouri CallisonRTKL Highlands Ranch, Colorado NBBJ Seattle Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates New York Corgan Dallas DLR Group Minneapolis PGAL Houston ZGF Architects Portland, Oregon NELSON Worldwide Minneapolis Leo A Daly Omaha SmithGroup Detroit PBK Houston Gresham Smith Nashville

News via Architectural Record.