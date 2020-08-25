Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Alpha House / Alexis Dornier

Alpha House / Alexis Dornier

Save this project
Alpha House / Alexis Dornier

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 25

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Architects: Alexis Dornier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Design Team:Alexis Dornier
  • Construction:Surya Kembar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. This  two-story building is a stack of two distinctive expressions of architectural ideas. The ground floor is articulated as a simple box volume that holds the living room, kitchen, foyer and garage. It acts as the pedestal for the above.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The top floor has its own distinctive theme. A series of twisted surfaces express themselves as walls and ceilings, repeat and create a rhythmic sequence.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Grid shells have always done it for us, as they suggest interesting and new ways to define roofs. In the case of the ‘alpha house’, walls become the roofs and create a silhouette, consisting of an iconic and rhythmic pattern that sticks - completing the picture of a sculptural object blending into its  environment- with the rolling mountain scape of Bali as it’s background.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

A pool runs parallel to the building direction and reflects it’s wavy character in the water plane. The layout is simple, practical, and repetitive. The building’s east-west orientation provides self shading and shields off neighbors.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Materials used are walls with ‘kerobokan stone, a local hard sandstone found in the vicinity of the site, and represents a traditional material that people use for their constructions in Bali.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

We aimed to express and evoke a distinctive meaning or topic. In this case fluidity stands for the way forward, expressing the joy for and of creation.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Alpha House / Alexis Dornier" 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946172/alpha-house-alexis-dornier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream