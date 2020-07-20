Steven Holl Explores CLT Subtraction to Create a Playful Sculpture in Ghent, NY

+ 7

Earlier this month, Steven Holl Architects designed and created their project Obolin, a sculpture made locally from a single panel of cross-laminated timber, or CLT. It was made for and is now exhibited in the Art Omi Sculpture and Architecture Park, an art center that seeks to explore the intersection of architecture and art through the production of pavilions, installations, landscape interventions, and built environments designed by architects.

According to the team, three subtractions were made from the project's initial spherical geometry, each marking the exact location of the sun's vector at noon on the summer and winter solstices and at 2:00. pm during the equinox. Acting as a sculptural sun gauge, the markings are based on the sun's exact location in the Hudson Valley.

The original CLT part was 15 meters long, and was stack-milled and milled with a 7-axis robotic arm before it was assembled on site. The project was named by Steven Holl's four-year-old daughter Io Helene, who, when asked what Obolin means, replied, "It means exactly what you want it to mean."

Design: Steven Holl Architects

Location: Gante, NY

Client: Art Omi

Dimensions: 7' x 7' x 7' ft

Fabrication: Digifabshop in Hudson, NY

Engineering and life cycle analysis: Knippers Helbig