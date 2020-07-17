KCAP and CITYFÖRSTER Design New Cultural Destination for Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava’s existing Istropolis culture and congress center will be replaced by a new cultural destination designed by KCAP and CITYFÖRSTER. Creating a multifunctional cultural and social center, with a state-of-the-art concert and congress venue, the intervention will also transform the surrounding area into a modern open neighborhood comprising green and public areas.

KCAP and CITYFÖRSTER, have imagined with developer Immocap, a “long deserved cultural landmark for the Slovakian capital”. Working on the vision for the New Istropolis for over 2.5 years, the international team revealed recent plans that “will improve Bratislava residents’ quality of life in many ways […] turning the dysfunctional zone in Trnavské mýto into a lively district full of culture, greenery and public spaces” as stated by Martin Šramko, CEO of Immocap. Moreover, the proposal was the outcome of an international architectural competition that involved seven studios – all urbanism and architecture studios with extensive experience in transforming under-performing urban zones into thriving new landmarks.

Istropolis, acquired in 2017 by Immocap will keep its original cultural and social function. Meeting the capital’s real needs and unleashing the potential of the area, the multifunctional hall will be able to hold three different events simultaneously and have a maximum capacity of 3000 seats and 5000 combined seats for sitting and standing. Bringing the audience closer to the stage, the seating configuration will engender a sense of intimacy between performers and the public.

It is an honor to design such an important public venue for the city, especially as it becomes the landmark for a whole new creative district with an attractive public space and bespoke architecture. We hope that New Istropolis will host memorable events for a broad audience, that it will become a much-loved destination where people meet and that inspires. It should become a cultural catalyst. -- Jeroen Dirckx, partner at KCAP.

Located in Trnavské mýto, a key area in Bratislava, the intervention “aims to bring new life to this important part of the city that has been neglected too long”, with the introduction of a park with promenade, fountains, and cycle paths. Public areas will be accessible to visitors throughout the day, while the square will support and develop community activities such as seasonal markets. Changing radically the neighborhood, the New Istropolis project will become a new focal point for communities, attracting locals and visitors.