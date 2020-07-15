Ronald Lu & Partners Showcases Upgraded Concept for a Transit-Oriented Development

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP)

Ronald Lu & Partners, the leading TOD expert with over 60 TOD projects across China, is currently developing flagship Shunde ICC Country Garden Sanlonghui. Showcasing an upgraded TOD4.0 design concept, the mixed-use project generates “a harmonious relationship between people and the environment”.

Creating healthy and walkable neighborhoods, reducing traffic congestion and promoting public transportation, while also minimizing pollution and energy consumption, Shunde ICC Country Garden Sanlonghui is a perfect representation of the design concept of TOD 4.0.

Located on the border of Guangzhou and Foshan in Sanlong Bay, the 518,320 square meters project will be equipped with a full range of urban functions, including 2 subway lines, 1 bus terminal, 8 residential towers, 2 serviced apartment towers, 1 international shopping center, 1 Grade A office building, 1 kindergarten, and other community facilities.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP)

In Asia, where many countries are continuing to experience migration from rural to urban areas, urban planning still inappropriately adopts a number of North American design characteristics – in particular vehicle-centric planning. If this continues, many tier 1 and tier 2 cities in China will likely swell to double or triple their current size, leading to huge energy and carbon footprints.TOD promotes a symbiotic relationship between public transportation complexes and dense multi-functional urban spaces. TOD 4.0 adds a ‘double layer effect’ that designs a better life for even more communities. -- Bryant Lu, Vice Chairman of RLP.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP)

Set to be completed in 2022, the intermodal hub produces a complete living environment. Highlighting the principals of the TOD 4.0 concept, the project puts in place a “high-density mixed-use development created in harmony with a transportation hub and surrounding communities”. Envisioning a comprehensive megacity hub, the plan also lays the foundations for the redevelopment of adjacent regions in the future.

Improving Shunde's urban image, RLP designed a façade that resembles three flying dragons, “paying tribute to the hardworking spirit of the Shunde people and the economic potential of Sanlong Bay”. Moreover, a curved glass canopy at the bottom of the building simulates a dragon’s tail which connects to the rooftop terrace of the Shopping Centre.