Luís Pedro Pinto Selected to Design the Expansion of the OA Headquarters in Lisbon

Luís Pedro Pinto has won the tender to expand The Order of Architects Headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. Selected out of 66 works presented, part of a public design competition, the project, according to the jury, was praised for “its cohesion, coherence and unitary image”.

The winning proposal showing informal lightness and a rigorous geometry respects the surroundings, and stands out from the urban context, according to the jury. In fact, the final report stated that the chosen intervention “was best distinguished by its uniqueness, expressed by the original implantation, in a balanced relationship between the urban aspects of the place, the positioning in front of the OA Headquarters building, the environmental requalification of the street area (in improving the conditions of health), as well as in the safeguarding and requalification of the patrimonial values ​​in presence”.

Luís Pedro Pinto, born in Lisbon in 1978, has collaborated on projects at Bak Gordon Architects for over a decade before establishing in 2018 his own practice STUDIO_LPP. Classified in 2012, as a Group of Public Interest, his proposal suggests a rapid and expressive requalification of the building, emphasizing an autonomous volumetric relationship, and ensuring a covered passage requested in the program while maintaining formal autonomy to the buildings: the Headquarters and the Annex.

Luís Pedro Pinto’s design gives special importance to the street, “in the clear definition of its limits, in the effective increase of the living and use area, in the possibilities of circulation and in the careful arrangement of the functions established here”. His approach generates an open and functional public space while enhancing the existing elevation south of the Baths of São Paulo and the new facade of the annex building.

Praising the pre-existing façade design, the imagined intervention maintains the essential and necessary for the new project. A line of adjustment (and demolition) defined about 3.2 meters from the floor, will support the new construction and correspond to the beginning of the curve. Moreover, it serves, among other things, to remove weight from a wall that is already very deformed, helping in its stability. “This wall will be maintained, from the outside, in its current state, without painting, cleaning, or liftings (only technically guaranteeing its non-breakdown). It will carry your memory, pasted posters, graffiti, or old paintings and will reinforce a contrast with a new and immaculate building perched on top”, states Luís Pedro Pinto.

