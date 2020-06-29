Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Lebanon
  Villa Chams / Carl Gerges Architects

Villa Chams / Carl Gerges Architects

Villa Chams / Carl Gerges Architects

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Baalbek, Lebanon
  Architects: Carl Gerges Architects
  Area: 700
  Year: 2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Vitrocsa, OLIVARI, Vola, Adobe, CJC, Corona Renderer, Flos, Sodamco
  Landscape: Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Laying remotely within Lebanon’s most arid and historical nature-scape, Villa Chams embraces its surrounding’s identity from the flora to the Roman temples, and presents itself as a melodically elemental story teller.

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

At a distant glance, this one shelled structure grounds itself horizontally, while respectfully blending in with the mindfully preserved rocks, opunita, olive trees and other flora on a backdrop of distant mountains. Upon a more intimate inspection, sporadically equidistant walls and columns orchestrate a rhythmic flow on a rudimentary grid, creating both introverted spaces and open extensions. 

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

The pool is floored with rough terrazzo, mixed with native mineral aggregates, which emits a grounding effect and massages the feet. Flowing like a river through concrete columns, the water comes to a gentle rest by bordering rocks that lead to a view of neighboring plants, distant mountains and sky.

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

Rooms are naturally furnished with poured earth concrete walls, stone, light and layers of view, emitting an earthy sensorial balance. The music and reading room is infused a level lower into the ground which further introverts the spirit of it’s function and opens to an eye level glazed view of the outdoors.

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

The bathroom, irradiated solely through a skylight, is embraced with a floor to ceiling rock and contrasting smooth sound reflective walls which further enhance the soothing water acoustics. In further manifestation of the living nature of this house, certain materials are encouragingly left to change color aesthetics with the natural wear and tear of time.

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Section AA
Section AA
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

The seasonal nature of Baalabek adds another dimension to this built environment. Dry and sunny days can be enjoyed under shaded areas and within cooling rocks, while chilly mystical nights can be spent stargazing by the fireplace around the heated pool. Touching on all elements of the earth, this house is meticulously designed to emit feelings of harmonious  tranquility with nature’s many sensorial layers, for a solemn retreat.

Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects
Courtesy of Carl Gerges Architects

Project gallery

About this office
Carl Gerges Architects
