Do Architecture Visualizations Meet Our Expectations?

Many times I have not been able to decipher whether the video or the image I was looking at was real. In the same way, I had to convince friends or relatives —namely, people unfamiliar to the idea of the architectural render— several times that a building featured in a storefront advertisement or in a printed magazine was not real. There is no longer a gap —or limits— between hyper-realistic, computer generated visualization and reality itself. Are we reaching the limits of visualization of our spaces? Do our architectural visualizations meet our architectural expectations?

We want to offer you the possibility to openly express your opinion and share your experience on this particular topic. If we agree that the vast majority of contemporary marketing in architecture corresponds mainly to virtual visualization, should we change the way designs are presented? Would future inhabitants demand another type of information?

We invite you to share your ideas in the following form. A follow-up article will be published featuring our reader's main takeaways.

Loading…

Note: All the renders featured in this article are under CC0 license.