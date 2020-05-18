World
Extension in Burned Wood Shou Sugi Ban / Clément Bacle Architecte

Extension in Burned Wood Shou Sugi Ban / Clément Bacle Architecte

© Gaëtan Chevrier

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Rennes, France
  • Architect In Charge: lément Bacle
© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

Text description provided by the architects. Extension of a single house in burned wood Shou Sugi Ban. Design of three rooms spread over three levels. This extension takes place on an old building cut from the house already by a pedestrian dead end.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The two constructions are connected by a polycarbonate walkway on the first floor. Once the existing frame is removed, the extension is built in a wooden frame with a two-slate roof. The floors of the three levels are made of fire wood joist.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The facades are made of cladding of RAL 9005 corrugated metal sheets for the ground floor and of Douglas fir wood planks for the other two floors. The blades are burnt thanks to the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban which naturally protects the wood by charring. By burning the wooden slats on the surface, creates optimal protection.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

For this extension the blades were burned with a roofing torch. Inside all the linings and ceilings are made of OSB or painted plywood.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

About this office
Clément Bacle Architecte
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension France
Cite: "Extension in Burned Wood Shou Sugi Ban / Clément Bacle Architecte" 18 May 2020. ArchDaily.

