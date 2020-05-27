Concrete Houses in Ecuador: Living Spaces that Break the Mold

World
Casa JS-DM / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo odD House 1.0 / odD+. Image © Jose Ignacio Correa & Jean-Claude Constant L Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK Casa entre Bloques / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio + 21

With its wide range of applications and cosmetic properties, concrete is having a moment in the world of architecture. Today, thanks to the ever-moving stream of innovation in concrete production and application, optimal results are now the norm rather than the exception. For architects and builders alike, concrete is an opportunity to explore and experiment with tones and textures, ensuring that there is something for every design and project. 

In this article, we focus on 10 housing projects in Ecuador that highlight concrete as the principal building material.

Casa JS-DM / Diez+Muller Arquitectos

  • Year: 2013
  • Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Casa JS-DM / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo
Casa JS-DM / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image
Cubo House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

Casa Cubo / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo
Casa Cubo / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image
odD House 1.0 / odD+

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

odD House 1.0 / odD+. Image © Jose Ignacio Correa & Jean-Claude Constant L
odD House 1.0 / odD+. Image
House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador

Casa entre Bloques / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio
Casa entre Bloques / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image
Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK
Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image
La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo
La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image
Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Cuenca, Ecuador

Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura. Image © RupturaMorlaca
Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura. Image
Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Cumbayá, Ecuador

Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK
Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image
Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Cuenca, Ecuador

Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo. Image © JAG Studio
Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo. Image
Intervención Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

Intervención Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín. Image © JAG Studio
Intervención en departamento Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín. Image
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Concrete Houses in Ecuador: Living Spaces that Break the Mold" [Casas de hormigón en Ecuador: viviendas en concreto con terminación vista ] 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939591/concrete-houses-in-ecuador-living-spaces-that-break-the-mold/> ISSN 0719-8884

