Concrete Houses in Ecuador: Living Spaces that Break the Mold

With its wide range of applications and cosmetic properties, concrete is having a moment in the world of architecture. Today, thanks to the ever-moving stream of innovation in concrete production and application, optimal results are now the norm rather than the exception. For architects and builders alike, concrete is an opportunity to explore and experiment with tones and textures, ensuring that there is something for every design and project.
In this article, we focus on 10 housing projects in Ecuador that highlight concrete as the principal building material.
Casa JS-DM / Diez+Muller Arquitectos
- Year: 2013
- Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador
Cubo House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos
- Year: 2015
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
odD House 1.0 / odD+
- Year: 2015
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura
- Year: 2017
- Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador
Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura
- Year: 2017
- Location: Cuenca, Ecuador
Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos
- Year: 2019
- Location: Cumbayá, Ecuador
Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo
- Year: 2019
- Location: Cuenca, Ecuador
Intervención Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín
- Year: 2020
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
