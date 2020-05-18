Jura House / Scott Donald Architecture

+ 23

Products

Lead Architects: Scott Donald

Design Team: Fearn Developments (Main Contractor)

Clients: Private

Engineering: Bell Munro Consulting

Landscape: Scott Donald Architecture

Collaborators: Wild Copper (Automation and AV)

Text description provided by the architects. Jura House is a contemporary new-build house set within a conservation area in Lancashire, UK. The building replaces an existing seventies dwelling on a large plot, surrounded by open countryside.

We were appointed for a full architectural service, including interiors, lighting and landscape design. Our brief was to create a contemporary, sustainable home of around 5,000 sqft, comprising of open plan living spaces and 4no. bedrooms.

Despite being the only contemporary building in the conservation area, and being sited next to a Grade II listed building, the proposals were well received by the conservation officer, describing the design as ‘a breath of fresh air’.

The construction of the building is steel-frame, dictated largely by the expanse of glazing and feature cantilever. The material palette is relatively understated - white render and grey limestone. Sections of black zinc articulate the rear elevation. Together, these materials combine to form a clean, crisp aesthetic, softened by the surrounding landscape.

Internally, the same limestone was used for flooring, walls, and bathrooms. For continuity, we wanted the material to read throughout the house and landscape. This created a strong sense of presence. The programme for construction was 18 months, and was completed in 20. The budget was tight, but working closely with the contractor and suppliers, we were able to deliver without compromise on finish or specification. Example specifications include Sky-Frame, Dinesen, Lutron, Deltalight and Vola.

Sustainable technologies included PV cells and solar thermal panels. External walls were clad with 250mm thickness of EPS insulation and a MVHR system utilises excess heat in the building. We have been able to deliver a house where the architecture, interiors and landscape design have been considered with equal measure and clarity. We believe this has resulted in a coherent design.

The house has had a positive effect on the clients - the spaces bring contentment and facilitate their modern lifestyle. It is a home to relax, entertain and enjoy.