House in Hannan / uemachi laboratory

House in Hannan / uemachi laboratory

© Kazushi Hirano

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: uemachi laboratory
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  191
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kazushi Hirano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kaldewei, Nemetschek, Toto, Acor, IOC, LIXIL　, nittai-kogyo, takachiho-shirasu
  • Lead Architect: Mitsumasa Sadakata
  • Structural Engineer: Shigeru Tsuchiya
  • Landscape: Araki Landscape Architectural Office,Yoshitaka Makimura
  • Construction: Senpuku Kensetsu
© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a quiet area with many old one-story houses. This house has a low road side so that it does not stick out of the scale of the surrounding area, reducing the pressure on the road. On the contrary, the height increases as you go deeper into the site, and the innermost space is a colonnade with a high ceiling height.

© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano

There is no scenery to see outside because it is a densely populated area. As a house with a courtyard, we make the scenery to see on the site. From the approach that doubles as a garage, you can reach the courtyard through the gate. Maple trees seen from the living room are planted in this courtyard. When you enter the entrance facing the courtyard, you can see the west garden from the sideways long window While enjoying the greenery of the four seasons, you will reach a living space. This west garden is also the garden seen from the bathroom.

© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano
Section
Section
© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano

The living dining room with the tallest stairwell It is an open space on both sides of the inner courtyard and the south garden. There is a study room on the second floor facing the colonnade. We intended to create a reasonably closed and comfortable living vessel while acclimatizing to the calm surrounding environment.

© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "House in Hannan / uemachi laboratory" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938428/house-in-hannan-uemachi-laboratory/> ISSN 0719-8884

