Watch Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design For Free

Netflix released ten of its documentary films, shorts and docuseries free on YouTube for anyone to watch. Included in the set is Abstract: The Art of Design, exploring "the most creative designers" from various fields. The first season of this series goes into the the art, science and philosophy of design. Back in 2017, Netflix launched the documentary series with the aim of demonstrating how design influences all aspects of our lives.

One of the eight professionals featured was Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, of BIG, who presented his vision of architecture alongside professionals in interior design, graphic design, automotive design, illustration, and set design. The series featured a range of other designers, including: graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Cristoph Niemann, photographer Platon, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, automobile designer Ralph Gilles, interior designer Ilse Crawford, and set designer Es Devlin. The show has been produced by Scott Dadich, the Editor in Chief of WIRED.

