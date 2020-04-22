World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Watch Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design For Free

Watch Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design For Free

Save this article
Watch Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design For Free

Netflix released ten of its documentary films, shorts and docuseries free on YouTube for anyone to watch. Included in the set is Abstract: The Art of Design, exploring "the most creative designers" from various fields. The first season of this series goes into the the art, science and philosophy of design. Back in 2017, Netflix launched the documentary series with the aim of demonstrating how design influences all aspects of our lives.

One of the eight professionals featured was Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, of BIG, who presented his vision of architecture alongside professionals in interior design, graphic design, automotive design, illustration, and set design. The series featured a range of other designers, including: graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Cristoph Niemann, photographer Platon, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, automobile designer Ralph Gilles, interior designer Ilse Crawford, and set designer Es Devlin. The show has been produced by Scott Dadich, the Editor in Chief of WIRED.

News via Netflix

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Watch Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design For Free" 22 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938142/watch-netflixs-abstract-the-art-of-design-for-free/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream