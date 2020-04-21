Zoomed In Virtual Photography and Architecture Festival Launches This Week

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zoomed In Festival

The new Zoomed In virtual photography and architecture festival has launched this week. Running from 21st - 24th of April, the festival brings together a diverse international selection of architectural photographers and cross-disciplinary creatives in a series of online talks and discussions, short film screenings, image galleries, and a charity print sale to raise funds for those most in need during the current pandemic crisis.

+ 6

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zoomed In Festival

As the organizers state, the virtual festival presents an opportunity for the architecture and photography communities to better engage with the public, creating an informative and inspirational program of virtual events curated by industry experts. Luke O’Donovan, founder of Zoomed In, said that, "By the nature of our job, as architectural photographers we tend to be quite solitary - so it’s been fantastic to see how in the face of the global crisis we’re facing, Zoomed In has really brought together the architecture and photography communities across the world. Working together with the guest curators over the space of just more than a week, we’ve put together a program featuring an eclectic range of participants, starring some of the world’s leading photographers, architects, critics and many more, and I’m beyond excited to see this all come to life very soon."

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zoomed In Festival

Contributors Include: Alastair Philip Wiper, Alex de Rijke (dRMM), Emile Rafael, Forbes Massie, Hélène Binet, Jim Stephenson, Lara Lesmes & Fredrik Hellberg (Space Popular), Laurian Ghinițoiu, NAARO, Sue Barr

Programme Guest Curators: VIEW Pictures, Mass. Collective, Laura Mark, Power Structures (Francisco Ibáñez & Luke O’Donovan)

News via Zoomed In