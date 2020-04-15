Poisson Blanc Chalet / NatureHumaine

World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Laurentides, Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this chalet results from the rugged topography of its site, a sloping terrain on which the project is anchored in the bedrock, revealing an angular and monolithic architecture. Its shape and its most minimalist expression allow for optimal compactness and a reduced footprint on its site. Its square plan is topped by a symmetrical gabled roof that reinforces its geometric appearance.

Inside, space reveals a height underexposed joists that give a sense of verticality to this contained space. Visible from the living spaces, the crisscrossing structure of the roof echoes the name of the lake by recalling the skeleton of a fish, as does its immaculate colour.

Floor plans
Floor plans
 The modest budget leads to the optimization of the chalet’s spaces: reduction of circulation areas, creation of compact spaces, the grouping of services and framing of views towards the landscape. It also aims to compose with a palette of simple and affordable materials. For example, maple veneer panels make up the integrated storage units.

The result is an unusual, simple and monochrome architecture exploring the purity of the square.

