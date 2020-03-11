World
Box Houses / Grupo Zegnea

Box Houses / Grupo Zegnea

© João Morgado

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Guimaraes, Portugal
  • Architects: Grupo Zegnea
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9601.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2012
  • Photographs Photographs: João Morgado
  • Lead Architects: Hugo Lobo, Eugénio Ribeiro
  • Design Team: António Póvoas, Diogo Rodrigues, Mariana Rodrigues, Duarte Ramos, Sandra Sanroque, Rita Poças
  • Collaborators: António Póvoas, Diogo Rodrigues, Mariana Rodrigues, Duarte Ramos, Sandra Sanroque, Rita Poças
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. There is an interrelated relationship between the “problem” and the “solution”, so the greater the degree of definition and understanding of the problem, the greater will be the ability to validate the solution. Architectural production is made of this strict relationship, the search of the answer to the specificity of the question.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The objective was to develop a simple and comfortable product, that answered the market needs, respecting a contemporary living and the cost awareness associated with its implementation.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
First floor plan
First floor plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Box Houses are part of a plot in the city center of Guimarães, an urban context with single-family houses. Although the majority is mostly residential units, in its nearby is a manufacturing unit expressed with great “authority”, with a huge mass, which somehow “suffocates” its surrounding area.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The proposal tries to “cohabit” in a “passive” way with the “authoritarian” volumetric building, seeking that the placing of 4 houses will be able to cancel the impact of the manufacturing unit.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The housing program is clear. The first level is defined by a permeable volume with the pedestrian entrance and garage, the courtyard promotes the division between the porch and the house, allowing the light into the interior. Inside the house, a “free plan” is completed with a volume that combines the areas of services and vertical communication. The upper lever is defined by a suite and two bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The simplicity with which the interior design of the houses is faced, is likewise reflected in the exterior materiality, through the use of a “pure box”, placed in a natural way with the slope of the street. The houses look for a visual force in their own essence, an affirmation of place and space, cohabiting.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project gallery

Cite: "Box Houses / Grupo Zegnea" [Casas Box / Grupo Zegnea] 11 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934863/box-houses-grupo-zegnea/> ISSN 0719-8884

