Da Hop School / 1+1>2 Architects

Schools • Thành phố Hòa Bình, Vietnam
Architects: 1+1>2 International Architecture JSC

Area: 2200.0 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers: Asia Development for technology and environment, Asiatech Group, Binh Thinh Limited Company, Europe Corporation JSC, HOA Binh Khoa Thuy Limited Company, Linh Anh Construction and Investment JSC, Phuc Tri Trading Construction Investment Company Limited, Rang Dong Light Source, Sumitomo Corporation, TRA River Construction, Tourism Joint Stock Company, Vacuum Flask Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Steel Corporation, Viglacera

Architect In Charge: Hoang Thuc Hao, Nguyen Duy Thanh

Design Team: Tran Hong Nam, Vien Thi Thu

Client: Da Hop Education

Text description provided by the architects. Da Hop School is a kindergarten located in Hoa Binh province, the northern mountainous region of Vietnam, with a design towards friendliness, harmony with culture, nature and people. Overall the school is extremely lively with interesting diverse spaces, the classrooms overlooking the surrounding mountains, where children can freely explore and experience surprises, increasing joy when go to school.

The priority being for young children to learn while playing, the design focuses on the movement with the blocks interlocking with the rhythm, connected by a covered bridge corridor, convenient and safe for children movement. The school includes many versatile spaces: practice rooms, skill rooms, theaters, 4-season swimming pools, indoor and outdoor stadiums, aquatic gardens, ... interwoven with playgrounds and lawns, which meet the comprehensive development needs of children.

The main axis in the North-South direction optimizes ventilation and natural lighting. The building has multi-colored eco-roof insulation, noise-proof, combined with rainwater gutters, making use of watering plants in the school yard. Along with solutions to increase room comfort: the sun-blocking layer on the main face of the South; the balcony with openings in the West and Northwest cover the sun and wind effectively. Un-burnt bricks minimize heat transfer as well as increase sound absorption and noise reduction.

Architects and clients’ wish is to create a cozy home for nurturing children. Growing up in a familiar, friendly context, these kids are experienced "gradual memories", slowly entering their soul throughout the school journey, developing loves for their homeland and the spirituality in place.