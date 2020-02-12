Peruvian Houses with Wooden Pergolas: The Space Between Indoors and Landscape

Occupying a substantial chunk of South America's central western landmass, Peru is a treasure trove of both landscapes and natural resources. Within its three regions--coastal, mountain, and rain forest--there is little variation in summer and winter temperatures and, except for its high mountain areas, its climate stays between tropical and subtropical. Thanks to the lack of weather extremes, outdoor activities--and the spaces in which to do them--are a principal factor in designing homes and other buildings. Pergolas and other semi-coverings make it possible to create or expand shaded areas, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your home.
In this article, take a look at 10 of Peru's contemporary living spaces that incorporate wood to create pergolas and other coverings to protect from the sun and make for outdoor spaces that offer a doorway to the surrounding landscape.
El Ombu Country House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix
- Year built: 2008
- Location: Lima, Peru
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto
- Year Built: 2012
- Location: Lima, Peru
Casa P12 / Martin Dulanto
- Year Built: 2012
- Location: Cañete, Peru
Vivienda H-22 / Vértice Architects
- Year Built: 2013
- Location: Punta Hermosa, Peru
Casa MM / Vicca Verde
- Year Built: 2013
- Location: Lima, Peru
Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre
- Year Built: 2014
- Location: Santa Cruz de Flores, Peru
La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos
- Year built: 2014
- Location: Asia, Peru
Casa ASIA / Jorge Marsino Prado
- Year Built: 2014
- Location: Asia, Peru
Casa Cañete / Seinfeld Arquitectos
- Year built: 2015
- Location: Nuevo Imperial, Peru
Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos
- Year Built: 2016
- Location: Lima, Peru