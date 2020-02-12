Peruvian Houses with Wooden Pergolas: The Space Between Indoors and Landscape

Save this picture! La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Occupying a substantial chunk of South America's central western landmass, Peru is a treasure trove of both landscapes and natural resources. Within its three regions--coastal, mountain, and rain forest--there is little variation in summer and winter temperatures and, except for its high mountain areas, its climate stays between tropical and subtropical. Thanks to the lack of weather extremes, outdoor activities--and the spaces in which to do them--are a principal factor in designing homes and other buildings. Pergolas and other semi-coverings make it possible to create or expand shaded areas, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your home.

In this article, take a look at 10 of Peru's contemporary living spaces that incorporate wood to create pergolas and other coverings to protect from the sun and make for outdoor spaces that offer a doorway to the surrounding landscape.

Year built: 2008

Location: Lima, Peru

Save this picture! Casa de Campo El Ombu / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year Built: 2012

Location: Lima, Peru

Save this picture! Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola

Year Built: 2012

Location: Cañete, Peru

Save this picture! Casa P12 / Martin Dulanto. Image © Gonzalo Caceres

Year Built: 2013

Location: Punta Hermosa, Peru

Save this picture! Vivienda H-22 / Vértice Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Vértice Arquitectos

Year Built: 2013

Location: Lima, Peru

Save this picture! Casa MM / Vicca Verde. Image © Gonzalo Caceres

Year Built: 2014

Location: Santa Cruz de Flores, Peru

Save this picture! Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre. Image © Edi Hirose

Year built: 2014

Location: Asia, Peru

Save this picture! La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Year Built: 2014

Location: Asia, Peru

Save this picture! Casa ASIA / Jorge Marsino Prado. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year built: 2015

Location: Nuevo Imperial, Peru

Save this picture! Casa Cañete / Seinfeld Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year Built: 2016

Location: Lima, Peru