  3. Peruvian Houses with Wooden Pergolas: The Space Between Indoors and Landscape

Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre. Image © Edi Hirose Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola Casa de Campo El Ombu / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati + 11

Occupying a substantial chunk of South America's central western landmass, Peru is a treasure trove of both landscapes and natural resources. Within its three regions--coastal, mountain, and rain forest--there is little variation in summer and winter temperatures and, except for its high mountain areas, its climate stays between tropical and subtropical. Thanks to the lack of weather extremes, outdoor activities--and the spaces in which to do them--are a principal factor in designing homes and other buildings. Pergolas and other semi-coverings make it possible to create or expand shaded areas, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your home.

In this article, take a look at 10 of Peru's contemporary living spaces that incorporate wood to create pergolas and other coverings to protect from the sun and make for outdoor spaces that offer a doorway to the surrounding landscape.

El Ombu Country House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix

  • Year built: 2008
  • Location: Lima, Peru

Casa de Campo El Ombu / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa de Campo El Ombu / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto

  • Year Built: 2012
  • Location: Lima, Peru

Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola

Casa P12 / Martin Dulanto

  • Year Built: 2012
  • Location: Cañete, Peru

Casa P12 / Martin Dulanto. Image © Gonzalo Caceres
Casa P12 / Martin Dulanto. Image © Gonzalo Caceres

Vivienda H-22 / Vértice Architects

  • Year Built: 2013
  • Location: Punta Hermosa, Peru

Vivienda H-22 / Vértice Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Vértice Arquitectos
Vivienda H-22 / Vértice Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Vértice Arquitectos

Casa MM / Vicca Verde

  • Year Built: 2013
  • Location: Lima, Peru

Casa MM / Vicca Verde. Image © Gonzalo Caceres
Casa MM / Vicca Verde. Image © Gonzalo Caceres

Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre

  • Year Built: 2014
  • Location: Santa Cruz de Flores, Peru

Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre. Image © Edi Hirose
Casa en Azpitia / Estudio Rafael Freyre. Image © Edi Hirose

La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos

  • Year built: 2014
  • Location: Asia, Peru

La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati
La casa Panda / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Casa ASIA / Jorge Marsino Prado

  • Year Built: 2014
  • Location: Asia, Peru

Casa ASIA / Jorge Marsino Prado. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa ASIA / Jorge Marsino Prado. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Cañete / Seinfeld Arquitectos

  • Year built: 2015
  • Location: Nuevo Imperial, Peru

Casa Cañete / Seinfeld Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa Cañete / Seinfeld Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos

  • Year Built: 2016
  • Location: Lima, Peru

Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati
Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

