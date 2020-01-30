Studio Symbiosis is Building the Perfume Park and Museum in Kannauj, India

Located in Kannauj the perfume capital of India, the Perfume Park and Museum is designed by Studio Symbiosis. Under construction, the project will host a museum, shops, a cafe, a skill development center to exchange knowledge between experts and distilleries to produce the fragrances on site.

The product of a twin city agreement between the city of Grasse in France and Kannauj in India, the Perfume Park and Museum spreads over 41.55 acres along the 6 lane Lucknow-Agra expressway. With the purpose of promoting this craft passed on from generation to generation and “giving a high degree of visibility to the city of Kannauj”, the design of the space reflects the essence of a perfumery. Inspired by flowers and the Fibonacci series, the architecture firm creates at the heart of the project a radiating museum with spiraling and fluid paths. A basic grid alternates between volumes and flower beds, merging both elements, generating a seamless experience and extending into the museum.

The central element of the project, the museum, is “designed as a flower with three petals”, accommodating in every wing a different function, the gallery, an auditorium and workshop area, and finally a souvenir shop and a café. The radial and peripheral circulation reveals all of the interior space. With an accessible public roof, visitors can discover a view of the mass plan, of the flower beds radiating out and creating a fluid design. Moreover, the project also puts in place greenhouses with “controlled humidity for certain species of flowers that need extra care to sustain throughout the year”.

A generous cantilever has been given in the roof with the pattern of the flower beds projected on the ceiling of the roof. This creates a fuzzy boundary condition that lets the view extend into the flower beds of the perfume park and blending the landscape with built. -- Studio Symbiosis