United States, China, and Japan Earn Top Spots in the World Design Rankings

While we wait for summer 2020 and another chance to watch the medal counts climb and cheer on our home countries in the next Olympics, a different type of international contest has tallied its scores and the United States has taken the gold in the World Design Rankings, with China and Japan following for second and third place respectively. Sponsored by the international A’ Design Award and Competition, the world’s largest and most diverse design accolade, the World Design Rankings are compiled based on the number of designers from each country granted an A’ Design Award.

+ 23

Countries are ranked based on the level of each award their designers have received and given a corresponding number of points (from 2 points for each Iron Design Award up to 6 points for each Platinum Design Award). A country is not able to individually join the ranking, but is added based on participating designers’ countries or nationalities. Drilling down beyond the overall rankings, however, the World Design Rankings offer a multitude of possibilities for further discovery.

Countries are ranked for their aggregate design skill, regardless of in which category the A’ Design Award was granted. Viewers of the rankings can also see which countries are leading in any design sector and even see leading designers within that sector (from a specific country or globally). For example, the rankings can show which country has won the most awards in Graphic Design, or which Industrial Designers are the most well-recognized in Japan. Also listed for each country are “Design Strengths,” “Design Weaknesses,” and “Design Opportunities” for additional insight.

Continue reading for a selection of past A’ Design Award winners that contributed to the top three countries’ rankings.

Japan: Yukyu En Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno

Save this picture! Yukyu En Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Tabata Minao

A’ Platinum Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2016-2017

China: Airland Shenzhen Hotel / Honglei Liu

Save this picture! Airland Shenzhen Hotel / Honglei Liu. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

A’ Platinum Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2015-2016

United States: Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim

Save this picture! Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim. Image © Mark La Rosa

A’ Platinum Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2017-2018

China: Cloud Park Xixi Green Office Complex / Meng Fanhao

Save this picture! Cloud Park Xixi Green Office Complex / Meng Fanhao. Image © Yao Li

A’ Platinum Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2017-2018

United States: Shaw Contract Group Atlanta Showroom Showroom + Office / Perkins + Will

Save this picture! Shaw Contract Group Atlanta Showroom Showroom + Office / Perkins + Will. Image © Gabriel Benzer and Nigel Marson

A’ Gold Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2015-2016

Japan: Midtown Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata

Save this picture! Midtown Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image © Masato Kawano from Nacasa & Partners Inc.

A’ Platinum Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2016-2017

United States: Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 Building / Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM

Save this picture! Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 Building / Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM. Image © Robert Polidori

A’ Platinum Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2014-2015

Japan: The Cutting Edge Dispensing Pharmacy / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Save this picture! The Cutting Edge Dispensing Pharmacy / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image © Stirling Elmendorf

A’ Platinum Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2016-2017

United States: Modern Lodge Residential House / Kem Studio

Save this picture! Modern Lodge Residential House / Kem Studio. Image © Bob Greenspan

A’ Platinum Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2017-2018

United States: Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence / I-Kanda Architects

Save this picture! Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence / I-Kanda Architects. Image © Matt Delphenich

A’ Gold Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2017-2018

China: Lotus Square Art Center Sales Center / Raynon Chiu

Save this picture! Lotus Square Art Center Sales Center / Raynon Chiu. Image © Dabin Interior Photography

A’ Platinum Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2015-2016

Japan: N8-house [ House of III-BOX ] Residential House / Masahiko Sato

Save this picture! N8-house [ House of III-BOX ] Residential House / Masahiko Sato. Image © Toshihisa Ishii

A’ Gold Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2015-2016

United States: Urban Skyfarm / Steve Lee

Save this picture! Urban Skyfarm / Steve Lee. Image © Aprilli Design Studio

A’ Silver Design Award in Futuristic Design 2013-2014

China: Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin

Save this picture! Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin. Image © KLID

A’ Platinum Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2017-2018

Japan: Kikuchi City Central Library Municipal / KAZUNOBU NAKAMURA

Save this picture! Kikuchi City Central Library Municipal / KAZUNOBU NAKAMURA. Image © Atsushi Ishida

A’ Platinum Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2017-2018

If you are interested in winning more points for your country, register for the A' Design Award!