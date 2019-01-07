World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings

A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings
Save this picture!
A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings, Mirrors Cafe - Hisanori Ban - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards
Mirrors Cafe - Hisanori Ban - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories.

The World Design Rankings (WDR) are sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition, the world's leading international design accolade. The WDR ranks all the countries based on the number of designers that have been granted with the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2018. Highly competitive and influential, WDR is to design what the Olympics are to sports. It aims to provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists regarding the state-of-art in the design industry. The ultimate aim of the world design rankings is to contribute to global design culture through advocating and highlighting good design. The rankings aim to provide a snapshot of the state-of-art and design potentials of countries worldwide by highlighting their creative strengths and available opportunities.

The United States tops the list with 584 awards, followed by China (554), and Japan (215). Take a look at our favorite architectural projects below.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can register here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Grotto Sauna - PARTISANS - Canada. Image © A' Design Awards Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center - Hejingtang Design Studio - China. Image © A' Design Awards The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House - Li Hao - One Take Architects - China. Image © A' Design Awards Hadar´s House - Asante Architecture & Design - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards + 22

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Design Studio / China

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture!
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center - Hejingtang Design Studio - China. Image © A' Design Awards
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center - Hejingtang Design Studio - China. Image © A' Design Awards

Hadar´s House / Asante Architecture & Design / Norway

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture!
Hadar´s House - Asante Architecture & Design - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards
Hadar´s House - Asante Architecture & Design - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards

Mirrors Cafe / Hisanori Ban / Japan

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture!
Mirrors Cafe - Hisanori Ban - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards
Mirrors Cafe - Hisanori Ban - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards

The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House / Li Hao - One Take Architects / China

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture!
The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House - Li Hao - One Take Architects - China. Image © A' Design Awards
The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House - Li Hao - One Take Architects - China. Image © A' Design Awards

Kiyosato Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada / Japan

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
Kiyosato Villa with Exhibition Space - Satoshi Okada - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards
Kiyosato Villa with Exhibition Space - Satoshi Okada - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards

Baan Nong Bua School / Jun Sekino / Thailand

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture!
Baan Nong Bua School - Jun Sekino - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards
Baan Nong Bua School - Jun Sekino - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards

Solar Egg – More than a Sauna / Furniture and Bigert & Bergström / Sweden

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture!
Solar Egg – More than a Sauna - Futurniture and Bigert & Bergström - Sweden. Image © A' Design Awards
Solar Egg – More than a Sauna - Futurniture and Bigert & Bergström - Sweden. Image © A' Design Awards

AS Offices Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura / Mexico

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
AS Offices Mixed Use Building - AS Arquitectura - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards
AS Offices Mixed Use Building - AS Arquitectura - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards

Chalet La Pedevilla / Pedevilla Architects / Italy

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016

Save this picture!
Chalet La Pedevilla - Pedevilla Architects - Italy. Image © A' Design Awards
Chalet La Pedevilla - Pedevilla Architects - Italy. Image © A' Design Awards

Irekua Anatani Residential House / Broissin Architects / Mexico

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
Irekua Anatani Residential House - Broissin Architects - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards
Irekua Anatani Residential House - Broissin Architects - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards

Pool House Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan / India

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
Pool House Residential - Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan - India. Image © A' Design Awards
Pool House Residential - Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan - India. Image © A' Design Awards

Jerry House / onion / Thailand

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
Jerry House - onion - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards
Jerry House - onion - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards

Flowing Tai Chi / CHIH-KAI,KANG / China

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016

Save this picture!
Flowing Tai Chi - CHIH-KAI,KANG - China. Image © A' Design Awards
Flowing Tai Chi - CHIH-KAI,KANG - China. Image © A' Design Awards

The Field Is Embedded With Wisdom / Sheng-Hsin Hsu / Taiwan

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
The Field Is Embedded With Wisdom - Sheng-Hsin Hsu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards
The Field Is Embedded With Wisdom - Sheng-Hsin Hsu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards

Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport / Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM / India

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture!
Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport - Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM - India. Image © A' Design Awards
Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport - Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM - India. Image © A' Design Awards

Grotto Sauna / PARTISANS / Canada

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture!
Grotto Sauna - PARTISANS - Canada. Image © A' Design Awards
Grotto Sauna - PARTISANS - Canada. Image © A' Design Awards

Hiza / Proarh Davor Matekovic / Croatia

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture!
Hiza - Proarh Davor Matekovic - Croatia. Image © A' Design Awards
Hiza - Proarh Davor Matekovic - Croatia. Image © A' Design Awards

Manshausen Island Resort / Snorre Stinessen / Norway

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture!
Manshausen Island Resort - Snorre Stinessen - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards
Manshausen Island Resort - Snorre Stinessen - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards

Qin Service Center by Chin-Feng Wu / Taiwan

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture!
Qin Service Center - Chin-Feng Wu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards
Qin Service Center - Chin-Feng Wu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards

Barin Ski Resort / Ryra Design Studio / Iran

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016

Save this picture!
Barin Ski Resort - Ryra Design Studio - Iran. Image © A' Design Awards
Barin Ski Resort - Ryra Design Studio - Iran. Image © A' Design Awards

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Sponsored Post
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sponsored Post. "A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907439/a-design-awards-announce-world-design-rankings/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream