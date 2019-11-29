World
  Horten Upper Secondary School / LINK arkitektur

Horten Upper Secondary School / LINK arkitektur

Horten Upper Secondary School / LINK arkitektur

© Hundven-Clements Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Horten, Norway
  • Architects: LINK arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 19000.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hundven-Clements Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artist Siv Bugge Vatne, Binderholz, Bo Andren, Bosvik, Gilje, Graphisoft, Jeppe Hein, Lian og Lien, Ringsaker Vegg- og Takelementer, Risa Meyer, Umbra, Vector Foiltec

  • Lead Architect

    Grethe Brox-Nilsen

  • Design Team

    Geir Odd Målsnes, Anne Gram Højbo, Torleif Kofoed Månsson, Assad Ansar, Heidi Holthe, Firat Aysim, Kjetil Bakken Engelsen, Petter Solberg Svenne, Thomas Baxter and Sondre Nordhagen Urtegård

  • Clients

    Vestfold municipality

  • Engineering

    Veidekke entreprenør

  • Landscape

    LINK arkitektur, Team Landskap. Christian Reinsborg, Suzanne Roth og Ivar Nielsen

  • Consultants

    Erichsen & Horgen, Sweco

  • Collaborators

    Erichsen & Horgen, Sweco

  • Architecture, Interior, Landscape and Building Physics

    Scope

  • Environmental Aspect

    Plus house, passive house qualities, BREAAM outstanding certification. Winner of the BREEAM award 2019: “The public Sector: Design Stage Award”
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Norway’s highest environmentally classified education building
Horten upper secondary school won the international sustainable BREEAM Awards 2019 for the best public sector building at the design stage. The project is referred to as an example of a future-oriented learning environment and is Norway’s highest environmentally classified education building. The building is innovative and avant-garde in terms of environmental solutions and will generate more energy than it consumes. The sustainable ambitions comprised high architectural quality, handling of logistics, environmentally friendly solutions and encouraging next-generation pedagogy.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

As a BREEAM Outstanding project, the school adopts passive house standards, makes extensive use of wood and is intended to be energy positive. The goal was an energy-efficient plus house with a minimum 40% reduction of greenhouse gases compared to the reference building. The BREEAM Outstanding-achievement will pave the way for further innovation in energy-efficient buildings in Norway. The material palette is based on sustainable materials. Wood is used extensively in the building, both externally and internally. The floor slabs and stairs are made of massive wood, the façade cladding is made of wood as well as the acoustic elements in the atrium.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The school is idyllically located in the city park Lystlunden, which also contains sports, culture and adventure facilities. LINKs solution was to preserve as much of the park area as possible and develop the building in the least attractive area. The building consists of four floors plus one floor below ground and technical rooms on the roof, a solution that addressed challenges with logistics, long walking distances and accessibility.
-It’s a real pleasure to highlight and applaud the ‘best of the best’ buildings across the globe. They reflect an exceptional commitment to sustainable construction in a variety of ways and epitomise the value that BREEAM certification brings to projects at all stages of a building’s lifecycle, comments Dr. Shamir Ghumra, BREEAM Director at BRE.  

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Section
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Project location

Address: Raveien 215, 3184 Borre, Norway

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Norway
Cite: "Horten Upper Secondary School / LINK arkitektur" 29 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929269/horten-upper-secondary-school-link-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

