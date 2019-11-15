World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. NBBJ
  6. 2019
  7. Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch / NBBJ

Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch / NBBJ

Save this project
Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch / NBBJ

© Chuck Choi © Chuck Choi © Sean Airhart © Chuck Choi + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library  · 
Dublin, United States

  • Plumbing Engineers

    Dynamix Engineering

  • Civil Engineering

    EMH&T

  • Structural, Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

    Korda Engineering

  • Consultants

    Pioneer Cladding & Glazing Systems

  • General Contractor

    Turner
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Dublin Library brings an urban gravity and mentality to an established suburban context. The library aims to be part of a more connected and walkable community through thoughtful landscape design and active public spaces.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi
Save this picture!
Axonometric Diagram
Axonometric Diagram
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi

The new Dublin Library stands tall as the Columbus Metropolitan Library system’s largest branch. Doubling the square footage of the previous building, the library merges spaces for quiet introspection with places to meet, socialize, study, hang out and plug in. A double-height atrium brings daylight to all levels.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi

Programmatically, the site size and topography have required a reduced footprint and cemented a design strategy that maximizes space, lifting a less-active stack volume above a split-level ground condition. Its dynamic upper volume cascades above a heavy plinth that negotiates grade and facilitates movement down and through the library space.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi

At grade, the library puts very little obstructions between itself and a plaza adjacent to the south. Conceived of as a flexible space for the people of Dublin and the public at large, the new library extends learning opportunities and interaction through space-making, becoming a hub in a suburb on the cusp of transformation.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi
© Chuck Choi
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
© Sean Airhart
© Sean Airhart

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 75 N High St, Dublin, OH 43017, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NBBJ
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library United States
Cite: "Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch / NBBJ" 15 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928538/columbus-metropolitan-library-dublin-branch-nbbj/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream