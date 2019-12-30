World
The Competition-Winning Architecture of 2019

The Competition-Winning Architecture of 2019

While 2019 saw the completion of great works of architecture, it has also been a busy year for unbuilt designs. Whether this consists of imaginary visions intended to broaden horizons and innovations, or practical projects intended for construction, ArchDaily has published a wealth of unbuilt projects throughout the year that have been recognized and celebrated by juries, peers, and institutions.

As the year draws to a close, we look back at the top competition-winning architecture of 2019. From built competition-winning entries from the world’s leading firms, to student and young architect entries which imagine the architecture of the future, the list offers an insight into what the architecture world has in store for the next year, decade, or even century.

Fundamental Approach Architects' Unconventional Mosque. Image © Fundamental Approach Architects / FAA WERK + Snohetta's New Maritime Center in Denmark. Image Courtesy of MIR eVolo Skyscraper Competition 2019. Image © Marko Dragicevic NASA's Mars Habitat Challenge. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

Built Competitions

Throughout the year, architecture offices around the world have been busy competing for the chance to realize their visions for public architecture. Responding to forces of finance, economy, practicality, climate, civics, and future needs, the projects listed below are derived from the best of our coverage throughout the year. From OMA’s masterplan for Milan, to Dorte Mandrup’s sensitive cultural building in Norway, the competition-winning schemes below give an indication of the architecture we will see in the coming years.

WERK + Snohetta's New Maritime Center in Denmark

WERK + Snohetta's New Maritime Center in Denmark. Image Courtesy of MIR
WERK + Snohetta’s New Maritime Center in Denmark. Image Courtesy of MIR

OMA’s Adaptable Masterplan for Milan’s Disused Railways

OMA's Adaptable Masterplan for Milan's Disused Railways. Image © OMA & Laboratorio Permanente
OMA’s Adaptable Masterplan for Milan’s Disused Railways. Image © OMA & Laboratorio Permanente

Dorte Mandrup’s Cultural Building in Norway

Dorte Mandrup's Cultural Building in Norway. Image © MIR
Dorte Mandrup’s Cultural Building in Norway. Image © MIR

Fundamental Approach Architects’ Unconventional Mosque

Fundamental Approach Architects' Unconventional Mosque. Image © Fundamental Approach Architects / FAA
Fundamental Approach Architects’ Unconventional Mosque. Image © Fundamental Approach Architects / FAA

Estudio Aisenson + ASN/nOISE’s Bridge and Boulevard for Buenos Aires Expo 2023

Estudio Aisenson + ASN/nOISE's Bridge and Boulevard for Buenos Aires Expo 2023. Image Courtesy of Aisenson + ASN/nOISE
Estudio Aisenson + ASN/nOISE’s Bridge and Boulevard for Buenos Aires Expo 2023. Image Courtesy of Aisenson + ASN/nOISE

LAVA+Aspect’s Central Park for Ho Chi Minh City

LAVA+Aspect's Central Park for Ho Chi Minh City. Image © Cui Kai
LAVA+Aspect’s Central Park for Ho Chi Minh City. Image © Cui Kai

Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan's Rail Terminal in Estonia

© negativ.com, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
© negativ.com, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

OMA + Being’s Renovated VDMA in Eindhoven

OMA and Being's Renovated VDMA in Eindhoven. Image © Proloog
OMA and Being’s Renovated VDMA in Eindhoven. Image © Proloog

Ideas Competitions

In contrast to built competitions, where the goal of realization and construction guides submissions, ideas competitions are free to dream, experiment, and critically reflect on the future trajectory of the built environment, and the potential of architecture and design to extend beyond the traditional design of a medium-sized building. A successful ideas competition entry is a skill in itself, as Competitions.Archi reflected on in their Anatomy of a Winning Entry article that we published earlier this year, also included in their own annual review of ideas competitions. Below, we showcase the most innovative competition-winning schemes published on ArchDaily this year, from skyscrapers and future cities to teamaker guest houses and recycled plastic schools.

eVolo Skyscraper Competition 2019

eVolo Skyscraper Competition 2019. Image © Marko Dragicevic
eVolo Skyscraper Competition 2019. Image © Marko Dragicevic

NASA's 3D Printed Habitats on Mars

NASA's Mars Habitat Challenge. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
NASA's Mars Habitat Challenge. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

RE School Competition for the Future of Remote Education

RE School Competition for the Future of Remote Education. Image © Zhen Lei
RE School Competition for the Future of Remote Education. Image © Zhen Lei

A School Made from Recycled Plastic in Mexico

A School Made from Recycled Plastic in Mexico. Image © Daniel Garcia, William Smith
A School Made from Recycled Plastic in Mexico. Image © Daniel Garcia, William Smith

ARKxSite Mausoleum Competition in Portugal

ARKxSite Mausoleum Competition in Portugal. Image © Giulio Pinci
ARKxSite Mausoleum Competition in Portugal. Image © Giulio Pinci

SKYHIVE Skyscraper Challenge 2019

SKYHIVE Skyscraper Challenge 2019. Image © Ka Wah Francis Cheung
SKYHIVE Skyscraper Challenge 2019. Image © Ka Wah Francis Cheung

UED’s City of the Future Competition

UED's City of the Future Competition. Image © Cui Kai
UED’s City of the Future Competition. Image © Cui Kai

Teamakers Guest House Competition

Teamaker's Guest House Competition. Image © Johann Evin
Teamaker’s Guest House Competition. Image © Johann Evin

Urban Zoo Coworking Competition

Urban Zoo CoWorking Competition . Image © Studio Mas
Urban Zoo CoWorking Competition . Image © Studio Mas
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Competition-Winning Architecture of 2019" 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

