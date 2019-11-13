World
  Tangcheng Middle School / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

Tangcheng Middle School / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

Tangcheng Middle School / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

© ACF domain graph vision

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Chang Su, Chunhui Tan, Lei Zuo

  • Project Director

    Jianping Yuan

  • Design Team

    Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Architecture Design

    Chang Su, Chunhui Tan, Yifei Shen, Lei Zuo, Huan Jin, Yue Wu

  • Clients

    Shanghai Pudong Tangcheng Investment Development Co., Ltd.

  • Engineering

    Yunian Lu, Zuo Bao, Jinwei Li, Jianqiang Hou

  • Electromechanical

    Hailiang Wang, Liguo Ma, Liu Liu, Min Zhao, Haishan Zhou, Hong Gan, Boli Yang

  • Landscape

    Yu Zhou, Yuzhou Liu

  • BIM

    Jun Su, Wanping Wang, Fanfan Wu, Guangxiang Zhu, Qin Li, Wen Liu, Shuyun Wu

  • Consultants

    Shanghai Greenland Construction (Group) Co., Ltd.

  • Green Building and Sponge City Special

    Feng Xu, Jianing Pan, Yan Yan, Jun Zhao, Bin Sun, Weiwei Shen, Liang Yu
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Tang Town Junior High School is located between Tanglong road and Yupan North road, Pudong, Shanghai. The school holds up 32 classes and consists of academic building, dormitory, offices, multi-purpose rooms and etc. The architects designed various communal spaces throughout the school and attempted to create an open campus environment.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

As the modern education evolves, an open and diversified campus environment becomes encouraged. Therefore, the campus provides numerous communal space for teachers and students to rest, think and communicate. 

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
Axon
Axon
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

The central courtyard, formed by the academic building in the north-south end and the offices in the east-west end, is designed as the most active space on campus. It is connected to the playground under the platform on the west side of the academic building. Moreover, there are abundant landscape facilities, such as the rain garden and sponge city displays for students to get in touch with the nature, and the delicate plant design also increases the campus’ visual attractiveness. 

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Besides, there are plenteous communal spaces inside the academic building connected between each floor. These spaces encourage students to interact with others and break the boundary among different class. Furthermore, they provide a platform for them to communicate and exchange ideas. 

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

The horizontal lines on the building façade creates a sense of visual pureness, and the interaction of different building masses presents an appealing change of sunlight and shadow.  

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

© ACF domain graph vision

