World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Incomplete Structures Take the Spotlight in Photographic Series

Incomplete Structures Take the Spotlight in Photographic Series

Save this article
Incomplete Structures Take the Spotlight in Photographic Series

A lot can change in a city within one year; from demolitions, to reconstructions and project completions, a city's urban fabric is constantly being altered. During the past 4 years, Chilean architect and photographer Francisco Ibáñez Hantke of Estudio Ibanez has put together a photo-series titled Non-Structures, which focuses on London's urban regeneration and transformation and captures its various moments of ruins, planning, process, and eventually, complete architecture.

© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke © Francisco Ibáñez Hantke © Francisco Ibáñez Hantke © Francisco Ibáñez Hantke + 21

Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke

I began this photographic series upon arrival in London. Coming from a sizable city like Santiago, Chile, I was not surprised by its scale or intensity, but by its physical speed of transformation. I decided to undertake photographic research addressing construction and urban regeneration, using both eye and lens to investigate London culture, people, history and its future via the transformation of the city’s buildings. I describe my approach as one of working through the collective memories of a city for which I have no personal memory, and of documenting the archaeological remains of transformed areas to which I have no emotional attachment. - Francisco Ibáñez Hantke

I can’t avoid looking at buildings and giving them personalities. While being transformed, buildings seem fragile and exposed - having an unavoidable honesty in contrast to the early settled maturity of finished buildings. The radical gestures behind the non-structures reveal a story behind their transformation, a narrative that describes the culture shaping the city. - Francisco Ibáñez Hantke

Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
Save this picture!
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke
© Francisco Ibáñez Hantke

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Incomplete Structures Take the Spotlight in Photographic Series " 10 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927806/incomplete-structures-take-the-spotlight-in-photographic-series/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream