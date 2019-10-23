Hanhoopsfeld School Campus / AllesWirdGut

+ 26

Team Competition Ivana Valekova, Lukas Morong, Nils Bergner, Simona Masarova

Team Execution Agron Deralla, Alisa Klauenberg, Franziska Sturm, Jana Zdenkova, Julia Stockinger, Magdalena Drach, Martin Brandt, Nadine Tschinke, Rachele Albini

Structural Engineering Ingenieurbüro Horn + Horn, Rostock, Schumacher + Gerber Ingenieurbüro, Hamburg

Landscape DnD landschaftsplanung, Wien

Electrical planning engineering Arcus Planung + Beratung, Cottbus

Construction management Zietz GmbH, Thedinghausen

Building services engineering KMG Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Berlin

Teaching room planning Spinzig + Spinzig GbR, Hamburg

Kitchen planning Cooking Solutions GbR, Hude

Structural physics D3-Architekten, Hanover, BZE-Ökoplan, Hamburg

Building acoustics OSJ Ingenieure, Hamburg

Fire protection planning BIB Concept, Stelle

Tendering procedure MRO Architekten, Hamburg Zietz GmbH, Thedinghausen

Project management PMD Gesellschaft für Projektmanagement, Düsseldorf

Text description provided by the architects. Two schools, one typology, infinite possibilities. For the Lessing Neighborhood School and the Alexander von Humboldt Grammar School, AllesWirdGut and DnD Landschaftsplanung laid out a generous extensive park landscape with free-standing, well-proportioned solitaire buildings. Positioned in a staggered array, the structures are subtly graduated in height and thus align with the dynamic of the marked step in the terrain.

The shared multi-purpose building—the hub and center of the campus—is situated on the visual axis between the two schools’ main entrances and provides an urban-planning reference point that is visible from all sides. The compact units are all defined by straight lines and articulated in a contemporary architectural language, which, for example, expresses itself in the uniform clinker-clad façades. Inside the teaching buildings, the classrooms are arranged in a circle around a central atrium-like the blades of a windmill.

Open areas and niches provide facilities for a variety of forms of teaching and learning. The outdoor areas, which include a biotope pond, an open-air theater, and crop trial plots, offer individually usable and community areas for all. A homogenous and future-oriented campus that that seamlessly fits in with the existing built ensemble while creating room for individual development.