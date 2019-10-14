World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Indonesia
  5. andramatin
  6. 2018
  7. Binus School Bekasi / andramatin

Binus School Bekasi / andramatin

Save this project
Binus School Bekasi / andramatin

© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio © Mario Wibowo Photography Studio © Mario Wibowo Photography Studio © Mario Wibowo Photography Studio + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Bantargebang, Indonesia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project andramatin
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    1500.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Acor, Alexindo, AutoDesk, Kenari Jaya, ROMAN, Toto, Trimble

  • Photographs

  • Engineering

    PT Perkasa Carista Estetika

  • Lead Architect

    Andra Matin

  • Design Team

    Martinus Anton, Reszki Hanitra P.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Defined largely by its circular form, Binus School is an educationalcomplex as a part of Vida Bekasi, a 140 Ha township development in Bekasi, one hour south of Jakarta,notable with its trade, business and processing industries. The outer circular block of the building mainly contains row of classes, library, lecture halls as well as roof garden.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Conversely the rectangular blocks in the perimeter’s core serves as the main public facilities including administration, teacher rooms, sports arena and auditorium.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The array of classrooms frames and signifies exclusively the core massing, intermediated only by variation of crossings and flows of dramatic landscape. The proportioned classrooms progressed more dynamic throughout a continuous promenade based on a chain of corridors.

Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

A walk through the curved corridors not only unfolds a panorama of the site’s inner landscape but also gives chance for students to revolve around the campus easily within a certain exposure to social interactions. In other hand, the core building signifies the heart of the school and reflects a symbol of unity among the distributed classroom units.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The building is certainly formal in the sense that of its basic geometric values, but it responds its surrounding context. The perimeter is a solution to enclose the inner landscape from the region’s industrial tone, creating a protection that brought nature within it walls.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Another seclusion attributed to each of the classroom blocks, whereas the given units provide blank façade outwardly and let openings exposed from its sides. Binus School is designed in a simplistic form to emphasizeits resilience in a tough climate while integrating nature and social devices into a highly organized institution.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Jl. Tirta Utama No.1, RT.001/RW.008, Bumiwedari, Bantargebang, Kota Bks, Jawa Barat 17151, Indonesia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
andramatin
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Indonesia
Cite: "Binus School Bekasi / andramatin" 14 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926279/binus-school-bekasi-andramatin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream