Walk-in Showers Without Doors or Curtains: Design Tips and Examples, Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Because it doesn't include a bathtub, or require doors, screens, or curtains, the walk-in shower often makes bathrooms appear larger, cleaner, and more minimalist. 

However, some precautions must be taken when designing them. Most importantly, the shower cannot be left completely open, even if it appears to be at first glance. Most designs incorporate a tempered glass that prevents water from "bouncing" out of the shower space, subtly closing the area. When this transparent division doesn't have a frame, the appearance of fungi due to accumulation of water and moisture becomes less likely.

House for a Stationer / Architecture for London. Image © Christian Brailey Fagerstrom House / Claesson Koivisto Rune. Image © Åke E:son Lindman AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture. Image © Charles Davis Smith Pombal / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados. Image © Nelson Garrido + 28

C+C House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
C+C House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

For this type of shower, effective design is imperative. Properly defining the location of the showerhead and the path of the water will help prevent water leaks into the rest of the bathroom. If you do not want to include a shower tray with a certain depth, therefore leaving the floors at the same level, you should add a slight slope that takes the water to the drain.

House for a Stationer / Architecture for London. Image © Christian Brailey
House for a Stationer / Architecture for London. Image © Christian Brailey

Depending on the design and style of the space, the shower walls can be made of different materials, but it is important to remember that it is a completely wet and humid space. Ceramic tiles, mosaics, or porcelain tiles are waterproof materials that are easy to clean and maintain, and there are anti-fungal and anti-moisture paints that further extend these possibilities. It is important to always integrate some kind of ventilation system.

Fagerstrom House / Claesson Koivisto Rune. Image © Åke E:son Lindman
Fagerstrom House / Claesson Koivisto Rune. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

Being a completely exposed space, showers can include storage integrated into the wall, avoiding the need to add other accessories.

AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture. Image © Charles Davis Smith
AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture. Image © Charles Davis Smith

How big should a shower be without doors? The measurements depend totally on the design and the requirements of the user, but a minimum width of between 75 and 80 centimeters is recommended. Generally, if using continuous floors without barriers, this type of shower can be used by the elderly or by people with reduced mobility, although the incorporation of specific dimensions and accessories should be considered, obligatorily increasing the minimum width to 90 cm.

Curl Curl Residence / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks
Curl Curl Residence / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

Do you feel colder in a shower without doors? It depends again on the design. In addition to ensuring the correct insulation of the entire envelope of the bathroom, we must avoid air flows, so it is recommended to pay special attention to the location and characteristics of the windows and doors, as well as the glass that separates the shower from the rest of the space. The type of shower can make a difference: large format and "wide plate" devices, for example, release abundant hot water onto the user, preventing the body from being exposed at certain points.

Check out a series of projects that have included showers without doors or curtains in their bathrooms.

Pombal / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados. Image © Nelson Garrido
Pombal / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados. Image © Nelson Garrido
PH José Mármol / Estudio Yama. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
PH José Mármol / Estudio Yama. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Reforma de una vivienda en La Gran Vía / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image © Eugeni Bach
Reforma de una vivienda en La Gran Vía / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image © Eugeni Bach
Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Downside Up House / WALA. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Downside Up House / WALA. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Estate In Extremadura / Ábaton Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Ábaton Architects
Estate In Extremadura / Ábaton Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Ábaton Architects
Bazillion / YCL Studio. Image © Leonas Garbačauskas
Bazillion / YCL Studio. Image © Leonas Garbačauskas
Hostel CONII / Estudio ODS. Image © João Morgado
Hostel CONII / Estudio ODS. Image © João Morgado
Haus Gables / MALL. Image © NAARO
Haus Gables / MALL. Image © NAARO
Morgana House / J. Mayer H. Image © David Franck
Morgana House / J. Mayer H. Image © David Franck
La vida después de Madrid / Arhitektura d.o.o.. Image © Miran Kambič
La vida después de Madrid / Arhitektura d.o.o.. Image © Miran Kambič
Lien Thong House / 6717 Studio. Image © Hiroyuki Oki
Lien Thong House / 6717 Studio. Image © Hiroyuki Oki
A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image © José Hevia
A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image © José Hevia
Tinel Vacation Houses / SODAarhitekti. Image © Marko Mihaljević
Tinel Vacation Houses / SODAarhitekti. Image © Marko Mihaljević
Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture. Image © Casey Dunn
Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture. Image © Casey Dunn
Els Terrats / LoCa Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Els Terrats / LoCa Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Telheiras Apartment / Miguel Marcelino. Image Cortesía de Miguel Marcelino
Telheiras Apartment / Miguel Marcelino. Image Cortesía de Miguel Marcelino
Rivard House / L’Abri. Image © Jack Jérôme
Rivard House / L’Abri. Image © Jack Jérôme
Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams
Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams
House with Gable / mia2/Architektur. Image © Kurt Hörbst
House with Gable / mia2/Architektur. Image © Kurt Hörbst
Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL. Image © Robert Yu Photography
Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL. Image © Robert Yu Photography
V12 House / Ventura Estudio. Image © Peter Field Peck
V12 House / Ventura Estudio. Image © Peter Field Peck

