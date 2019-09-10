World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2016
  7. P.E. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

P.E. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

  • 17:00 - 10 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
P.E. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
P.E. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a linear pavilion, this residence is sited in a generous urban plot and its insertion aims to make the most of the open relationship among the built-up areas and the garden.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

As an initial gesture of this site plan, it was established a wide paved platform that organizes the collective activities of the house around itself. It houses the living room, the balcony, the leisure rooms and the swimming pool.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A great roof, that hovers over this platform and also over the bulk of the most private rooms of the house, defines the covered living space. The position of this elevated roof, distinguished of the lower bulks, contributes to the characterization of a well ventilated construction, composed by elements detached from each other revealing the lightness of the set.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section D
Section D
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The constructive system adopted, composed by lightweight, transparent or translucent materials, all visible, expresses the lightness with which it desires to land on the garden and highlights the permeability and the light in the construction.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

About this office
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "P.E. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Residência P.E. / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 10 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924541/pe-house-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

