World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Unique Silhouettes of the Berlin Philharmonic Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy

Unique Silhouettes of the Berlin Philharmonic Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Unique Silhouettes of the Berlin Philharmonic Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
Unique Silhouettes of the Berlin Philharmonic Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy , © Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

The Berlin Philharmonic by Hans Scharoun is one of the most prominent mid-20th century structures in the German city. The expressionist-style building with its bright-colored facade is the first of its kind by the German architect, as well as his most famous project to date. Scharoun’s design interprets rhythm and music as architecture, both conceptually and physically.

Architectural photographer Bahaa Ghoussainy unfolds Scharoun’s unique architecture by highlighting the concert hall’s dramatic angular geometry, vibrant yellow-hued facade, and play of lines and forms.

© Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy + 19

Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Unique Silhouettes of the Berlin Philharmonic Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy " 25 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923442/unique-silhouettes-of-the-berlin-philharmonic-through-the-lens-of-bahaa-ghoussainy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream