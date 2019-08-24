World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico

Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico
Save this picture!
Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico, Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik
Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller. Image © Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Arturo Arrieta Casa Orgánica / Javier Senosiain. Image Cortesía de Javier Senosian + 23

Concrete, a material commonly used in the construction industry, is made of a binder combined with aggregates (or gravels), water, and certain additives. Its origins reach back as far as Ancient Egypt, when the construction of large structures created the need for a new kind of material: one which was liquid, featured properties of natural stones, could be molded, and communicated a sense of nobility and grandeur. 

Although Ancient Egypt marked the first use of this new mixture, many other civilizations dedicated themselves to exploring it through different materials and processes. One notable example includes the pre-Hispanic civilizations of Mexico, where concrete structures proved to have exceptional durability in surviving over 1500 years of severe weather conditions. Even now, they remain significantly more resistant to modern conditions than many contemporary materials. While at first, the primary mixtures manufactured in this area were stucco, mortar, and concrete (which were used as fillers or algomerants in the buildings of numerous civilizations), they eventually evolved to become one of the main materials used in the construction industry, both for structural purposes and for final details.

Today, concrete continues to be explored by contemporary architects who explore how this material contrasts or compliments wood in spaces like the sea, the beach, the desert, and even the jungle, as is the case with the IK LAB and Azulik Gallery in Tulum. Another project, the Michel Rojkind Boca Forum, embraces the material to create a brutalist work that faces the Gulf of Mexico, while the Reforma Tower rises 246m in a wall of raw concrete. Inspired by unconventional works like these, we now present a compilation of projects that explore concrete's many possibilities throughout different scales and latitudes of Mexico. Read on for the full list.

Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal

Save this picture!
Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Save this picture!
Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro
Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro

Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel

Save this picture!
Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Galería IK LAB
Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Galería IK LAB

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller

Save this picture!
Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller. Image © Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller. Image © Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

Casa Wabi / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

Save this picture!
Casa Wabi / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner
Casa Wabi / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner

Casa Cal / BAAQ'

Save this picture!
Casa Cal / BAAQ'. Image © Edmund Sumner
Casa Cal / BAAQ'. Image © Edmund Sumner

Casa Candelaria / Cherem arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa Candelaria / Cherem arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías
Casa Candelaria / Cherem arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías

Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

Save this picture!
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno. Image © Onnis Luque
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno. Image © Onnis Luque

Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel

Save this picture!
Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik
Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Casa Melani / BIOSARQS + Hábitat para la Humanidad México + ONG Cuidemos.org

Save this picture!
Casa Melani / BIOSARQS + Hábitat para la Humanidad México + ONG Cuidemos.org. Image © Fabio Chacón
Casa Melani / BIOSARQS + Hábitat para la Humanidad México + ONG Cuidemos.org. Image © Fabio Chacón

Preescolar Beelieve / 3Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Save this picture!
Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas. Image © Rafael Gamo
Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas. Image © Rafael Gamo

Casa deLunna / REIMS 502

Save this picture!
Casa deLunna / REIMS 502. Image © Ricardo Janet
Casa deLunna / REIMS 502. Image © Ricardo Janet

Casa Orgánica / Javier Senosiain

Save this picture!
Casa Orgánica / Javier Senosiain. Image Cortesía de Javier Senosian
Casa Orgánica / Javier Senosiain. Image Cortesía de Javier Senosian

Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this picture!
Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Arturo Arrieta
Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Arturo Arrieta

Casa 2I4E / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda

Save this picture!
Casa 2I4E / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda. Image © FCH Fotografía
Casa 2I4E / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda. Image © FCH Fotografía

Casa AT / HRBT

Save this picture!
Casa AT / HRBT. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa AT / HRBT. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa Río / graciastudio

Save this picture!
Casa Río / graciastudio. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa Río / graciastudio. Image © Onnis Luque

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

Save this picture!
Torre Reforma / LBR + A. Image © Alfonso Merchand
Torre Reforma / LBR + A. Image © Alfonso Merchand

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico" [20 proyectos en México que exploran las posibilidades del concreto aparente] 24 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923406/concrete-architecture-20-outstanding-projects-in-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream