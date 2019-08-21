Panamericana House / Bernardes Arquitetura + Sala2 Arquitetura

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. According to George Gershwin, 20th century American composer, true music repeats thoughts and aspirations of the people of its time. Similarly, it can be said that architecture gives shape to people’s dreams of living well. For this house in São Paulo, the interior design project helped transform the tenant’s yearnings into a home.

The focus at the living area is handed to a black piano. Hence, the room’s acoustics is favored by the use of a wooden coated roof - that extends itself all the way to the dining area – as well as a natural wool carpet that enhances the instrument’s sound resonance. Both living and dining rooms freely extend to the garden area. As a matter of fact, nature invades this house not only visually, but physically, through the plants that occupy clear spaces of the steel shelf- also resulting in a reserved privacy for the formal dining table.

For colder days, the fireplace is not only a solution for comfort but its large extension causes it to take over a position of a monumental decorative piece. Coming along as supporting roles to the design ambience are the paintings, sculptures, vases and photography – items of an admirable contemporary art collection.

The swimming pool living area, adjacent to the exterior dining space, repeats the same cabinets as those in the kitchen - all with no handles and in one tone only. The clean and ergonomic woodwork is in sync with the elegance of a house that lights up at nightfall thanks to the glass ball-pendants - that connect to each other as do the notes of a musical sheet.

Dusk is also the time for the indoor cinema and intimate second floor living room. At the master suite, as well as the guest rooms, one can find wooden headboards that takes up the full extent of the wall, and more. No room seems too big. In fact, the common sensation in them is that of coziness. This same principal acts upon the TV room, where a low cabinet that does not obstruct the garden’s view extends over a 10-meter length.

Though this big a residence, all is practical. At the children’s rooms, the scale of measurements is personalized for the little in such way that books and toys can easily be reached. There, tidying up is facilitated by the use of colorful and loose box-drawers. the infant bedrooms are not only complete, but a world of their own. Such delicacies make a project successful in what’s most important: that the family is happy.