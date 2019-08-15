Carlo Ratti Associati and Olafur Eliasson Design World's Largest Crowdsourced Mosaic

Save this picture! Scribit Original #1. Image Courtesy of Scribit & Little Sun

+ 9

Carlo Ratti Associati's spin-off company Scribit has partnered with leading artist Olafur Eliasson's Little Sun non-profit to draw a crowdsourced illustration of the sun's path in thousands of people's homes. Write&erase robot Scribit works as a smart vertical plotter to create illustrations inspired by sun path charts. The two teams hope to bring the climate crisis center stage and instigate change for the future of the planet.

Save this picture! Scribit Original #1. Image Courtesy of Scribit & Little Sun

Scribit is the world's first write&erase robot that can turn any vertical surface into a low-refresh screen on which to display information from the web, user-generated content and art. Functioning as a "printer for walls," Scribit ushers in a new way of presenting digital content and allows users to instantly personalize a vertical plane. Part of Scribit's mission to "bring color to your life," the collaboration with Olafur Eliasson's Little Sun inaugurates a series called Scribit Originals, which will bring content by world-known artists, designers, poets, scientists and public intellectuals into people's homes and everyday spaces.

As part of the project, Scribit users can input a specific date, hour and location into the app connected to the robot, generating a unique representation of the relationship between them and the sun at their chosen place and on their preferred day of the year. When the robot receives the information, it activates and draws the custom chart on a wall, canvas or other vertical surface. Each sun path chart will be part of something bigger–a visual, collective statement for climate action that reunites and connects people under the same sun.

Collectively, the illustrations have the ambition of becoming the world's largest mosaic, scattered across the world.

Scribit is a project by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati in collaboration with Makr Shakr, and the Originals #1 was created by Scribit & Little Sun.

Scribit team: Carlo Ratti, Andrea Baldereschi (CMO), Andrea Bulgarelli (CTO), Danilo Ronchi (Developer), Ivan Lunardi (Senior Developer), Matteo Palmieri (UX/UI DESIGNER), Giorgia Ori (Partnership Manager), Svilena Sivova (Community & Event Manager), Federico Morando (Digital Content Specialist)

News via Carlo Ratti Associati