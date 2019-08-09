World
  Temporary Plazas: 13 Public Spaces that Activate the City

Temporary Plazas: 13 Public Spaces that Activate the City

Temporary Plazas: 13 Public Spaces that Activate the City
Temporary Plazas: 13 Public Spaces that Activate the City, © John Siu
© John Siu

Normally the efforts of the construction industry are aimed to design permanent and durable spaces. However, on some occasions creating temporary spaces can be of great help, not only when providing fast assembly infrastructure after the effects of a natural disaster, but also when activating residual or abandoned spaces in our cities. To exemplify the potential of these interventions, we present thirteen successful temporary public spaces.

Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio

© Sebastien Michelini
© Sebastien Michelini

Next Gen Park / KOGAA Studio

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Your Reflection / Guillermo Hevia García + Nicolás Urzúa Soler

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Ambient 30 60 / UMWELT

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Red Planet / 100architects

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Labyrinth of Boolean Voids / Gijs Van Vaerenbergh

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The Oasis / OBBA

© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Salvage Swings City of Dreams Pavilion / Somewhere Studio

© James Leng
© James Leng

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

© Shawn Liu
© Shawn Liu

Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique

© Marco Canevacci
© Marco Canevacci

Luminous Drapes / Studio Toggle

© Gijo Paul George
© Gijo Paul George

The City Delta / GOA

© Tianzhou Yang
© Tianzhou Yang

Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO

© John Siu
© John Siu

About this author
María Francisca González
Author

Cite: María Francisca González. "Temporary Plazas: 13 Public Spaces that Activate the City" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

