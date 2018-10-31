World
  Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO

Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO

  23:00 - 31 October, 2018
Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO
Upper. Image © John Siu
Urban Mountain. Image © John Siu
Upper. Image © John Siu
Detail. Image © John Siu
Below. Image © John Siu

  • Architects

    ZHUBO DESIGN

  • Project Director

    Qiao zhong

  • Lead Architects

    John Siu

  • Design Team

    Junda Li, Ke Tao, Yaomin Hu

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    John Siu, Yang Xu, Xiaoyan Zeng

  • Structure Engineer

    Licai He

  • Technique Consultant

    Xinxin Ren

  • Landscape Consultant

    Jie Liu

  • Clients

    The Nature Conservancy

  • Building Owner & Facilities maintenance

    Glocal
    More Specs Less Specs
Upper. Image © John Siu
Text description provided by the architects. Along with the expansion of modern city, original villages located in the edge of city have been turning into isolated islands in flourishing city. Urban village, resulting from population boom in modern China, exists in major cities as common case.

Urban Mountain. Image © John Siu
Urban Mountain. Image © John Siu

However, there is no mountain or river in the so called urban ‘village’ as in imagination, but the concrete land which is hard and impermeable. Moreover, due to the poor condition of lighting and narrow space,The first impression of most people for urban village is messy and unsafe. Architects in AAO has made a practice seeking for a solution to problems in urban village.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Architects propose a tentative idea of Green Cloud, aiming to improve rainwater management ability as well as providing green and comfort common place for residents, from which the current living states of residents could be improved.‘Green Cloud’ is a low-technique required renovation method which can be copied easily.To make use of large quantity of roofs in urban village, architects build Urban Mountain on the roof which have potential to be reconstructed.

Save this picture!
Urban Mountain. Image © John Siu
Axonometric
Vegetation Planting. Image © Yang Xu
Vegetation Planting. Image © Yang Xu

Architects set up Urban Mountain on dwelling roofs to make up for this kind of Green Cloud practice be as demonstration. We hope adjacent residents could be impacted to master the construction skill of Urban Mountain idiopathically and after that,copy them to their own roofs.As Urban Mountains being built in urban village one after another and connecting in the sky,a new landscape full of fun, joy and greening that we planned is coming out -- the Green Cloud.

Urban Mountain. Image © John Siu
A residential dwelling constructed in 80s (located in Gangxia Village, Shenzhen) has been selected as practice base for Urban Mountain.The practice is named ‘Yugong Plan 2.0’, the first Urban Mountain is carried to Gangxia by modern ‘Yugong’. ‘Yugong Plan 2.0’ started from 27th September and ended at 20th December, 2017.

Green Cloud
‘Yugong Plan 2.0’ thickens the un-utilized roof and lists it into second land surface among which the rainwater is preserved and greening expanded (it could also be used as vegetables and plants planting). Such two dimensional land surface could change in Z axis according to space property. It creates pavilions for social activity beneath and upper space for people’s walking and sitting.

Detail. Image © Yang Xu
Diagram
Below. Image © John Siu
Urban Mountain has gradually been a culture activity zone in urban village. Recently(June 2018), a mid-summer concert was held on Urban Mountain, 9 little musicians aged 4-11 made neighbors open the windows that had been closed for so long. After big success of the concert, other residential community activities that comes later are expected.

Detail. Image © John Siu
Cite: "Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902375/green-cloud-zhubo-aao/> ISSN 0719-8884

