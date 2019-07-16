10 Projects in Which BIM was Essential

Save this picture! Axonometric Design of Metal Structure - Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli

Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology allows the design process to be organized in a structured and disciplined manner by keeping the design, model, and documentation of each project in the same file. Whether through ArchiCAD or Revit, offices increasingly migrate to this type of tool for the assistance they provide to architects. Here, we selected ten works, of different scales, that were made through BIM software.

"The architects worked closely with the consultants and contractor to a high degree of design resolution, through traditional means of meetings and hand-sketching but also crucially through the utilization of 3D BIM models. Accuracy was fundamental to ensure the building components were fully coordinated before they were transported and installed."

Save this picture! Isometric - Incubadora Universidade Macquarie / Architectus

"The centre is the first completely top-down/bottom-up tower construction in China - starting at street level and building upwards and downwards in tandem - constructed in only 34 months using ZHA’s expertise and experience in 3D digital BIM (Building Information Modelling) design and construction management to reduce the on-site programme by a year to only 18 months."

Save this picture! BIM Map- Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects

"With an advanced Green BIM Platform and scientific green building analysis, a seamless integration of scientific analysis and aesthetic design is achieved."

"The whole course of the project adopts BIM design and carries out all-round discipline drawing correction to optimize the space quality to the maximum extent and ensure 'just one time.'"

Save this picture! Sectrion - Haier global Creative Research Centre / DC Alliance + Snøhetta

"With a tight schedule, the design and construction were executed in less than a year. Therefore, more than ever, the use of the BIM tool was proved crucial. After creating the conceptual design, there was a phase of preliminary detailing, where all materials and suppliers were defined and all possible interactions analyzed in depth. So when the executive project was generated, there were no significant changes that could have compromised the initial schedule."

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Casa Enseada / Arquitetura Nacional

"The building’s life cycle has been taken into account for the foundation of the operational management, which is determined based on the demand, design, and characteristics of each space since the beginning of the planning phase. The goal is to reduce 10 percent of the overall carbon offset during its construction phase. Furthermore, BIM was adopted to conduct analysis for the efficiency of the operation."

Save this picture! Section - Central Taiwan Innovation Campus MOEA / Bio-architecture Formosana + NOIZ ARCHITECTS

"Thanks to thorough planning, advanced BIM-modeling and a fruitful solution-oriented dialogue, the team of the architects, client and owner, construction companies and all subcontractors were able to complete the complex design on schedule."

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Statoil Regional and International Offices / a-lab

"The BIM system, in addition to reports, Gantt charts and progress reports, constitute representational elements included in the architecture, this time not separated from itself, which help to understand the magnitude and veracity of the physical fact of the meaning of the house in its project stage, eliminating the uncertainty characteristic of this type of company."

Save this picture! Elevations and Sections - Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli

"The comprehensive BIM detail phase (Building Information Modelling)... has been unique with its smooth dialogue based cooperation between the architect, the contractors and the client, which has created the right platform for the formation of the new high profile building."

Save this picture! Perspective Section - Campus Örebro: Casa Nova / Juul Frost Architects

"Major structural elements such as slab, columns, and cores were modeled with BIM in order to confirm the viability of the required programs as well as constructability. BIM provided solutions to pre-construction simulations of interoperability among various disciplines and manufacturing of unique panels and curtain wall systems that was fundamental to the unique geometries of this project."