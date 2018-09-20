Lè Architecture / Aedas

+ 14

Architects Aedas

Location Yuanqu Street, Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan

Director Dr Andy Wen

Area 11449.8 m2

Project Year 2017

Façade Consultant 美樺實業股份有限公司

Structural Engineer ENVISION structural engineering consultant

3D Consultant HKR Engineering Consultants

Lighting Consultant Guang Lighting Design

Landscape Design Aedas, Chiu Chui-Juey Architect and Associates More Specs Less Specs

Location and Context

Nangang is a fast-emerging district in southeastern Taipei, with major facilities such as Financial Park, Software Park, Exhibition Center etc. The project site is near Nanhu Bridge and Nangang Software Park Metro Station.

Design Concept

The building integrates regional culture and represents it in a contemporary building form. The design drew inspiration from pebbles along the Keelung River to deliver a unique, aesthetically appealing exterior coupling with greenery on the façade. Its design conveys the ideas of roundness and elegance, strength and character. The egg-like shape implies it is an incubator of knowledge and a metaphor of intellectual revival, which integrates well with the local context and marks an important milestone in the revitalisation of the fast emerging Nangang district.

Use of Space

Efficient, interactive and healthy office spaces are planned to provide an 'urban living room' with span-leveled communal areas including pantries, cafes, small libraries and breakout areas, creating a comfortable and inspiring work environment for creativity.

Special Features

Lè Architecture adopts a sustainable and green design with the use of the latest modeling and simulation software. From the outset of the design process, our sustainability team employs our in-house analytical tools to develop unique and cutting-edge environmental design strategies for the project. With an advanced Green BIM Platform and scientific green building analysis, a seamless integration of scientific analysis and aesthetic design is achieved.

The 70-metre tall office building employs multiple strategies to add greenery to the façade and is focused on minimising energy demands. The building is designed with straight glass panels which optimise construction feasibility. The western wall serves as a `breathing facade' with a series of vertical aluminum fins and green planters providing sufficient sun-shading for interior office spaces and effectively lower the temperature in the interiors which reduces the need for mechanical cooling during summer. The plants also serves as filters for outdoor air.