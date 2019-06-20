World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Software
  3. Adaptative Plans: An Algorithm That Predicts Spatial Configurations

Adaptative Plans: An Algorithm That Predicts Spatial Configurations

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Adaptative Plans: An Algorithm That Predicts Spatial Configurations

Automation has finally reached our desks. If just a few years ago we believed that technology (including robots) could replace the work done by humans, minus the design specifications and some creative aspects, we were wrong.

The algorithm, Finch, generates different spatial configurations according to predetermined parameters as you change the total area of ​​the space. This helps to define zones in the initial stages of the project, which can then be refined according to the specific requirements of the assignment. The algorithm has been developed by BOX Bygg and Wallgren Arkitekter and written in Grasshopper, for now.

Find more details here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: José Tomás Franco. "Adaptative Plans: An Algorithm That Predicts Spatial Configurations" 20 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919339/adaptative-plans-are-here-an-algorithm-that-predicts-spatial-configurations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream