  7. Harvard ArtLab / Barkow Leibinger

Harvard ArtLab / Barkow Leibinger

Harvard ArtLab / Barkow Leibinger
Harvard ArtLab / Barkow Leibinger, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 18

  • Architects

    Barkow Leibinger

  • Location

    Allston, Boston, Massachusetts 02134, United States

  • Category

    University

  • Design Team

    Martina Bauer, Sebastian Awick, Johannes Beck, Jordan Berta, Sophia Hannekum

  • Area

    840.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Iwan Baan

  • Clients

    Harvard University, USA

  • Architect of Record

    Sasaki

  • General Contractor

    Lee Kennedy Co. Inc.

  • Structural Engineering

    Werner Sobek

  • Civil Engineer

    VHB

  • AV /IT /Security /Acoustics

    Acentech

  • MEP/ FP Engineers

    BR+A

  • Code

    Howe Consulting

  • Lighting Design

    LAM PARTNERS

  • Graphic Design Signage

    Zak Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Harvard University’s ArtLab, a cross-curriculum space for the arts, is located on the school’s Allston campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Designed to be curated and adapted by its users, the 9,000 square-foot space will be available to students, teachers, visiting artists, and the wider community.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Axo
Axo
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The building, a one-story “pinwheel-like” plan, consists of a series of studios, workshops, and media spaces that surround a common “Hub” space. The Hub, which can be opened and closed by a series of four large sliding partitions, enables performances and exhibitions, cultivating interactivity at the ArtLab’s center.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Surrounding spaces provide recording studios, sound-editing stations, and rooms for rehearsal, improvisation, and informal performance. The ArtLab encourages and expands participants’ engagement with interdisciplinary arts-practice research, serving as a collaborative activator for the school and the greater Allston and Cambridge neighborhoods.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The building, which complies to Massachusetts’ high energy efficiency standards and is projected to be net-zero, is constructed of lightweight steel columns and open web steel trusses on a concrete slab on grade. Framing is mechanically fastened, able to be assembled and disassembled easily and efficiently, allowing for the building to be transferred and given a second life when needed.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The steel frame is clad in transparent insulated glass and lightweight high-insulating polycarbonate panels. These panels range from transparent to translucent to opaque, exploiting diffuse natural light and a street-level view by day, emerging as a glowing “lightbox” by night. These materials emphasize the building’s ephemerality while providing a robust and adaptable space for the arts. The roof is covered with photovoltaic panels, generating the power required for the building.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project location

Cite: "Harvard ArtLab / Barkow Leibinger" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919192/harvard-artlab-barkow-leibinger/> ISSN 0719-8884

